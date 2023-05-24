Review: A Timeless and Unwavering “Otello”

Russell Thomas in the title role of LA Opera's 2023 production of "Otello." Photo: Cory Weaver

The LA Opera presented a remarkable rendition of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Otello,” featuring a talented cast and helmed by conductor James Conlon. This new production, based on the libretto by Arrigo Boito, stayed true to the timeless tale penned by Shakespeare, delivering a captivating and emotionally charged experience for the audience.

A scene from LA Opera’s 2023 production of “Otello.” Photo: Cory Weaver

Russell Thomas, known for his powerful tenor voice showcased in “Norma” and “Aida,” inhabited the role of Otello with conviction and vocal prowess, capturing the complexity of the character’s inner turmoil and the tragic journey he undertakes. Thomas’s vocal range and dramatic interpretation were particularly notable, conveying Otello’s descent from a lauded military leader to a tortured soul consumed by jealousy. Soprano Rachel Willis-Sorensen embodied Desdemona, bringing her exceptional talents, previously showcased in “La Traviata” and “La Boheme,” to the forefront. Her voice soared effortlessly through the demanding arias, displaying both vulnerability and strength as she portrayed the ill-fated wife.

Igor Golovatenko, renowned for his interpretations of characters in “La Traviata” and “Don Carlo,” took on the complex role of Iago and skillfully depicted Iago’s malevolent scheming and manipulation. His rich baritone voice lent depth to the character, capturing the essence of Iago’s sinister nature, and his stage presence and nuanced performance added layers of intrigue to the production, making Iago a captivating antagonist. With his strong tenor voice, Anthony Ciaramitaro brought out the charm and loyalty of Cassio, the pivotal character entangled in the web of deceit.

Russell Thomas as Otello and Igor Golovatenko as Iago in LA Opera’s 2023 production of “Otello.” Photo: Cory Weaver.

Under the masterful direction of conductor, James Conlon, the orchestra flawlessly brought Verdi’s score to life, capturing the emotional intensity of the music and seamlessly blending with the vocal performances on stage. The scenic and production design by Johan Engels complemented the tragic narrative, creating a visually stunning and immersive experience with a curving, lopsided stage and the Lion of Saint Mark looming in the background almost ominously.

Rachel Willis-Sørensen as Desdemona, with Russell Thomas (at rear left) as Otello in LA Opera’s 2023 production of “Otello.” Photo: Cory Weaver

Through Verdi’s masterful composition and the mesmerizing performances of the cast, this timeless narrative reminds us of the destructive power of jealousy and the fragility of trust. “Otello” at the LA Opera proves that even in our ever-evolving world, the allure of this age-old story remains timeless and unwavering.

— Victor Riobo

“Otello” at the LA Opera plays through June 4th. More information HERE.