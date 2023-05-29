Review: “A Soldier’s Play” is a Triumph

(From L) Howard Overshown, Malik Esoj Childs, Tarik Lowe, Eugene Lee, Will Adams, Sheldon D. Brown, and Branden Davon Lindsay in the National Tour of “A Soldier's Play.” Photo by Joan Marcus

Under the masterful direction of Kenny Leon and the brilliant writing of Charles Fuller, “A Soldier’s Play” at the Ahmanson Theater delivers an enthralling theatrical experience that demands the attention of every theater enthusiast. This Tony Award-winning revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama takes us back to the era of World War II, immersing us in the investigation of a murder within an African-American army unit in Fort Neal, Louisiana. With deft precision, the play navigates the intricate web of race and power within the military, leaving audiences spellbound from the opening scene to the final curtain call.

Eugene Lee as Sergeant Vernon C. Waters in the National Tour of “A Soldier’s Play.” Photo by Joan Marcus

Eugene Lee’s portrayal of Sergeant Waters is nothing short of mesmerizing, a true testament to his exceptional talent and extensive experience as a veteran actor. Fearlessly venturing into the complex layers of Waters’ character, Lee captures the essence of a man tormented by his own demons. He masterfully exposes the vulnerability hidden beneath Waters’ tough exterior, delivering a multifaceted portrayal that is simultaneously captivating and unsettling.

“A Soldier’s Play” is not to be missed. It’s a theatrical triumph that will leave audiences deeply moved and contemplating the lingering echoes of race and history.

Norm Lewis as Captain Richard Davenport in the National Tour of “A Soldier’s Play.” Photo by Joan Marcus

Norm Lewis, a seasoned actor renowned for his memorable roles in “Miss Saigon” and “Sweeney Todd,” assumes the role of Captain Richard Davenport with an impeccable blend of polish and gravitas. Lewis seamlessly embodies the essence of the investigator, driven not only by the pursuit of justice but also by the desire for respect. His portrayal takes us on a gripping journey as he follows his instincts, skillfully interrogating the suspects and leading us through compelling flashbacks that reveal the truth piece by piece. Within the exceptional ensemble cast, Sheldon D. Brown shines brightly as Private Memphis, deserving special recognition for his poignant and heart-rending performance while showcasing his soulful and captivating voice during the musical moments.

— Victor Riobo / G. Dhalla

CTGLA’s “A Soldier’s Story” runs through June 25th at the Ahmanson Theater. Tickets HERE.