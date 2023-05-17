Review:SIX” is an Ode to Female Empowerment

In the dazzling realm of musical theatre, where timeless classics reign supreme, a bold and vibrant newcomer has burst onto the scene, capturing the hearts of audiences worldwide: “SIX.” Created by the visionary duo Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, this production offers a fresh and contemporary take on history by delving into the lives of King Henry VIII’s six wives.

The show’s creators have reimagined the wives as a girl group, with each one taking on the persona of a pop star — Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Avril Lavigne, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Catherine of Aragon (Khaila Wilcoxon) is a fiery Spanish diva, Anne Boleyn (Storm Lever), is a rebellious punk rocker, Jane Seymour (Natalie Paris) is a sweet balladeer, Anne of Cleves (Olivia Donalson) is a sassy German queen, Catherine Howard (Courtney Mack) is a flirty pop princess, and Catherine Parr (Gabriela Carrillo) a wise and soulful leader. The music is a departure from traditional musical theatre with influences from pop, rock, and electronic dance music. Each wife has her own solo number that showcases her unique style and personality and the group numbers are full of energy and choreography that wouldn’t be out of place in a concert.

Originally premiering at the esteemed Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2017, “SIX” swiftly amassed a devoted following. Its subsequent triumphs in London’s West End, on Broadway, and across the globe have been met with critical acclaim. The musical earned prestigious Tony Awards for Best Original Score and Best Costume Design in a Musical. Not content with its stage success alone, “SIX” has expanded its domain to include a studio album, a concert tour, and even a children’s book — a testament to its cultural impact.

But don’t fooled into thinking it’s all about the glitz and glamor. Beneath the infectious tunes and sassy veneer, “SIX” carries a profound message of female empowerment. Throughout the show, the wives reclaim their stories from the male-dominated annals of history, presenting their perspectives with unwavering strength. They candidly sing about the obstacles faced as women in a patriarchal society, yet simultaneously celebrate their resilience and innate fortitude. In the stirring finale, a powerful anthem reverberates, reverentially honoring the sisterhood and their unwavering determination to rewrite their own narratives.

In a time when representation and diversity are at the forefront of cultural conversations, SIX stands out as a shining example of how theatre can be used to tell stories that are inclusive and empowering. As this revolutionary musical takes the world by storm, it is abundantly clear why its resplendent brilliance has captivated the hearts and minds of audiences across the globe.

— Rosane Grimberg

SIX plays at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from May 9 to June 10 with tickets available at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com