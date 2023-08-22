Tiffany Gets a Fab Facelift

A unique transformation has unfolded in Manhattan where Fifth Avenue and 57th Street intersect. Behold the reimagined Tiffany & Co. flagship store, now christened “The Landmark” following a meticulous four-year rejuvenation. Far beyond a conventional store, this space has been transformed into a vibrant hub where jewelry aficionados, those new to New York’s bustling embrace, and devotees of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” gather under one luminous canopy.

Interior. Photo: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

While the historic 1940 exterior stands resolute, step within to discover an entirely new narrative, thanks to architect Peter Marino whose creative touch has reshaped the interiors, infusing them with light and expansiveness. As you ascend, a captivating “Diamond Skylight” installation bathes the ground floor in an ethereal glow, capturing the essence of shimmering gemstones. Artistry adorns every corner, showcasing works by luminaries like Damien Hirst, James Turrell, and Jean-Michel Basquiat. On the sixth floor, where a curated collection of homewares awaits, you can relish the gastronomic delights of Daniel Boulud’s Blue Box Café, which pays homage to “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Not to be missed is also the homage to Audrey Hepburn on the fifth floor, featuring a replica of the iconic black Givenchy dress from the film.

Spiral staircase inspired by Elsa Peretti. Photo: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co

But, of course, what would Tiffany be without the bling? Engagement rings sparkle with promises, wedding bands etch tales of enduring commitment, fine watches echo the relentless passage of time. Within dedicated cases, the legacy of Tiffany designers like Elsa Peretti, Paloma Picasso, and Jean Schlumberger is on full display, including Peretti’s timeless Bone cuff bracelets, Picasso’s dynamic Graffiti collection, and Schlumberger’s vivid creations inspired by the natural world. Then there is also the pinnacle on the seventh floor, devoted entirely to High Jewelry.

6th Floor Showroom. Photo: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co

Climb to the tenth floor, where an exclusive VIP sanctuary and private club await, welcoming with a bar and dining enclave, accessible only to those with an invitation. However, the pièce de résistance remains the central spiral staircase spanning five levels—an architectural masterpiece that mirrors Elsa Peretti’s fluid designs. As your eyes trace its ascent, you’re beckoned to explore a world of aspiration.

— Alexa Sterling