Nostalgic Serenade: Gladys Knight and Peabo Bryson

In a night filled with timeless melodies, the iconic Hollywood Bowl became a stage for a captivating musical journey as soul legends, Gladys Knight and Peabo Bryson showcased their unmatched talents. As the sun dipped below the horizon, a sense of eager anticipation hung in the air, and Bryson stepped into the spotlight, setting the tone for the evening’s musical odyssey.

Bryson’s opening set exuded nostalgic charm, his smooth vocals delivering classic hits like “Reaching for the Sky” and “If Ever You’re In My Arms Again.” Yet, the true magic emerged during the duets: renditions of “Tonight I Celebrate My Love,” “A Whole New World,” and “Beauty and the Beast,” evoking an era of infectious power ballads. A surprising highlight was his fresh spin on Sade’s “King Of Sorrow,” a preview of Bryson’s upcoming album, infusing the track with a distinct George Benson essence. Youthful in voice and presence, Bryson even had the audience on their feet, grooving to his rendition of Chaka Khan’s “Ain’t Nobody.”

Then came the Empress of Soul herself, Gladys Knight, at 79 years young, exuding radiance and command in an elegant white suit. Her smoky voice effortlessly spanned the musical spectrum, each note remaining faithful to decades-old studio recordings. Her performance showcased a dynamic mix of uptempo tracks and heartfelt ballads, kicking off with “Taste of Bitter Love.” Her captivating rapport with the adoring audience further emphasized her charismatic presence, seamlessly connecting the stage with the seats. The soulful journey encompassed irresistible Pips-era grooves like “Grapevine,” “Midnight Train To Georgia,” “The Best Thing That Ever Happened,” “Love Overboard,” and an incredibly moving rendition of “The Way We Were,” initially recorded by Streisand and later by Knight and the Pips in their 1974 album, “I Feel A Song.”

The night highlighted the enduring influence of music legends. Knight and Bryson, distinguished in their own right with a combined discography of over 61 albums, presented performances that reverberated with timeless artistry, destined to linger in the audience’s memory for years to come.

— Riobo / Dhalla

