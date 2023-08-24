Travel: Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort for Glamping

Consider a different perspective on upscale camping at Naviva, the unique Four Seasons Resort nestled in Punta Mita, Mexico. Seamlessly intertwining lavish comforts with the great outdoors, this is glamping at its best. Spanning 48 acres of lush woodlands and offering vistas of the Pacific Ocean, the 15 biophilic suites harmonize with the breathtaking backdrop, while introducing lavish features like private plunge pools and open-air showers. This is the first all-inclusive endeavor from the esteemed luxury hotel brand.

Thanks to Luxury Frontiers, a design studio renowned for its commitment to sustainability in remote hospitality ventures, everything at Naviva draws inspiration from the natural world that envelops it. Materials such as copper, laminated bamboo, and indigenous stone further resonate the resort’s wellness initiatives and al fresco pursuits, which include sound therapy, clifftop yoga, private peninsula hikes, and also the temazcal, a traditional pre-Columbian sweat lodge ceremony, offering guests an opportunity to discover newfound spiritual fortitude.

Be advised that all the attractions may fail to draw you out of your opulent safari themed abode. You have the choice of either a tent encompassing a generous 1,250 square feet, or the more sprawling grand tent, which stretches across 1,700 square feet and offers a stunning outdoor space featuring two-tiered decks. Both are replete with indoor sanctuaries boasting lavish bathrooms housing deep soaking tubs, open-air showers, and personal plunge pools that offer sunset views.

Underneath the vast expanse of the open sky rests the enchanting Copal Cocina where Chef Sofía Mojica eschews fixed menus and crafts personalized dining experiences for each guest. Connoisseurs of wine will find pleasure in the array of Mexican varietals hailing from celebrated producers like Bruma, renowned for their influence in the Valle de Guadalupe. And for those who prefer to remain cocooned within their tented haven, there is no shortage of satisfaction to be found. Awaiting discovery are locally-roasted coffee beans, ensuring a morning ritual steeped in quality, as well as a vintage cocktail trunk, brimming with artisanal mezcal.

— Alexa Sterling

Special thanks to the Four Seasons Hotels. For more information or to book a stay at Naviva, call +52 329 291 6100 or reserve online