Cillian Murphy on “Oppenheimer” and Nolan’s Genius

The actor talks to Indulge about collaborating with Christopher Nolan and why it’s changed his life.

INDULGE: What was it like working with such an exceptional cast?

CILLIAN: It’s a dream really. It’s one of the greatest ensembles, certainly modern ensembles that Chris has put together. But that just shows you everybody wants to work with Chris and these actors will turn up because they love his movies and they love his writing and he’s an incredible director. Yeah it was a gift for every day when you wake up and one day you’re doing a scene with Matt Damon and and another day with Ken Branagh or Emily Blunt or Gary Oldman. It’s kind of electrifying you got a turn up the volume on your own performance.

Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy and cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema on the set of “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

INDULGE: And working with Chris Nolan? And what was it like seeing the movie for the first time?

CILLIAN: The way Chris works, there’s no video village or monitors or anything like that, obviously it’s film cameras, but you don’t see any playback. The first frame of the movie that I saw was the first trailer and then when I finally got to see the finished film, it was completely overwhelming. But because there had been a gap between wrapping the movie and watching it, I had some distance. I hate looking at myself. I don’t really know any actor that enjoys the experience. But I was completely blown away by it. It’s a truly essential cinematic immersive experience. Like Chris said, it’s like 3D without the 3D glasses. I would like to watch it maybe once more with an audience.

“I love that (Nolan) presupposed the level of intelligence. He always know the audience is smart enough to go with him. And he never patronizes them.”

INDULGE: Nolan really wants people to see his movies in a theater. He even paid out of his own pocket to repair a theater in Nashville so they could project the film. Any thoughts?

CILLIAN: For me, it’s the best way to experience a film — in a darkened space with strangers and there’s no interruption. You know you’re you’re not going to answer the door. You’re not going to make a cup of tea. You’re invested, and you’ve paid your money and got your snacks, and you’re there. There’s something hugely romantic about it. I think what is extra special about this film is that it’s talking about the world. It’s really digging up what it means to be human and our responsibility on this planet. And what we can do with the power we can harness — in this case, this extraordinary and destructive and appalling weapon. I think it was truthfully said that we go to films to escape from life but also to learn about life. And I think this is one of those films that is incredibly entertaining, but it also makes you think.

Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan on set. Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

INDULGE: You’ve been a regular part of Nolan’s ensemble since “Batman Begins.” How has he changed since?

CILLIAN: I think Chris is the ideal director. Because he writes his movies, he directs them, he produces them. He is incredible visually, and he is extraordinary with actors. Very few directors have all those talents. Have I seen him change in the course of working with him? I guess he’s become more and more confident in the sorts of stories that he wants to tell. And I think he is more and more confident in making films within the studio system that actually challenge the audience. I love that he’s presupposed the level of intelligence. He always know the audience is smart enough to go with him. And he never patronizes them. He’s never prescriptive or didactic. His movies are always kind of a challenge to you, and you need to work, but the reward you get for the work is terrific. I’ve learned so much from him. It’s changed my creative and professional life.

INDULGE: The movie has broken all sorts of box office records. Why do you think it has resonated with audiences?

CILLIAN: There’s a universality to it that people can connect to. There’s big questions being asked of the audience, and there are no answers being given, which I think is excellent filmmaking. It’s like a thriller, it’s it’s a love story, and to me there’s elements of horror in there as well. So that just resonates with an audience. I think the period setting, however familiar or not you may be with what happened to ’45, (will make you feel) wrapped up in it. The movie grabs you by the throat from the beginning and you just don’t take a breath from start to finish, because we are now living in a nuclear age, because of what happened then. Oppenheimer did change the world. We are living with the fall out of that ever since.

— Kelly Fine

This interview had been edited for length and clarity. Special thanks to Universal Pictures.