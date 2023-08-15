Review: “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” But All The Laughs Go Right!

The West Coast premiere of “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” joins Center Theatre Group’s 2022-2023 Season at the Ahmanson Theatre August 6 through September 10, 2023.

Ladies and gentlemen, prepare for a whirlwind of amusement (or should I say, a parade of fairy-fueled hilarity), as the merry mischief-makers behind “The Play That Goes Wrong” have undertaken a timeless tale and spun it into a tempest of riotous laughter and theatrical chaos. Fresh from its Broadway sojourn, “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” has soared into Los Angeles, offering a boisterous blend of comedic brilliance and on-stage mishaps that left the entire audience convulsed in fits of uncontrollable mirth.

Nancy Zamit with the cast of “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” playing at the Ahmanson Theatre. Photo: Jeremy Daniel

As the lights dimmed and the curtains went up, you were instantaneously transported to the cherished nursery of the Darling children, where Wendy, John, and Michael eagerly awaited the entrance of none other than the legendary Peter Pan. Yet, pause for a moment—was that a flicker of Tinker Bell’s luminosity, or a whimsical play of wayward stage illumination? And thus, the bedlam was set in motion, launching an uproarious escapade that carried you on a rollercoaster ride of laughter. Crafted by the ingenious trio of Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields from the esteemed Mischief Theatre Company, this production infuses J.M. Barrie’s timeless Neverland narrative with a delightful blend of slapstick humor and impeccable comedic timing.

From the very instant Peter Pan (or an impressively similar figure) attempted to take flight, the audience was treated to a symphony of mishaps, tumbling sets, and actors ensnared in a tapestry of delightful absurdity, reminiscent of the comic genius of Monty Python. However, every stumble and tumble was executed with a purpose—a manifestation of the play’s central premise: a portrayal of a fledgling troupe wrestling with scarce resources and woefully inadequate rehearsals.

Stepping onto the stage as a special guest star (until August 27) was none other than the Emmy-winning actor, Bradley Whitford. Renowned for his indelible contributions to television sagas like “The West Wing” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Whitford not only playfully acknowledged the writer’s strike but also had the audience in stitches with his spontaneous improvisations, including the memorable line, “Hey, I’m just doing this because of the writer’s strike!” And to everyone’s astonishment, he even showcased his agility with an unexpected split!

The true brilliance of “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” lies in its ability to honor the enchantment of the original story while gleefully lampooning the missteps that often accompany live performances. Of course, a production of this caliber hinges on the seamless coordination of its technical elements. The set itself transforms into a dynamic character, effortlessly transitioning from a charming nursery to the treacherous deck of Captain Hook’s ship—a choreographic feat achievable only by a team of consummate professionals. Certainly, meticulous safety measures have been meticulously woven into the fabric of the production, ensuring that the actors pirouette through their energetic escapades without mirroring the adversities of their on-stage personas. The illuminating artistry, guided by the deft hand of Matthew Haskins, deserves a resounding ovation in its own right, masterfully guiding the audience through the realms of the play and the behind-the-scenes mayhem.

As the final curtain descended on the debut evening, the theater erupted in a thunderous applause that reverberated with the echoes of hearty laughter. The show stands as a testament to the enduring potency of laughter, the sheer joy that springs forth from witnessing performers fearlessly embrace the capricious nature of live theater.

— Rosane Grimberg

“Peter Pan Goes Wrong” plays at the Ahmanson Theatre through September 10th. Tickets HERE.