Review: Les Misérables Lights Up the Pantages

“Les Misérables” the musical brings Victor Hugo’s emotional depth to life on the Hollywood Pantages Theatre stage, weaving a mesmerizing narrative that revitalizes his captivating 19th-century French saga of love, sacrifice, and redemption through the enchantment of musical theater. It follows the odyssey of fugitive Jean Valjean (Nick Cartell), a former convict who is determined to rebuild his life while safeguarding an orphaned child, all the while evading the relentless pursuit of the implacable Inspector Javert (Preston Truman Boyd). The anticipation was palpable as the lights dimmed, and the crowd’s excitement erupted into applause and cheers before the show had even begun, a testament to the eager anticipation and the magnetic allure of what has become the longest running musical.

(from L) Gregory Lee Rodriguez as Marius, Christine Heesun Hwang as Éponine, Nick Cartell as Jean Valjean, Addie Morales as Cosette in Les Misérables; Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Nick Cartell, acclaimed for his roles in “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “The Phantom of the Opera,” is a commanding and emotionally charged Valjean. His performance expertly balances strength and vulnerability, embodying the journey of redemption. Cartell’s resounding vocals leave a lasting impact, transitioning seamlessly from a commanding chest voice in the initial act to a poignant falsetto in the moving rendition of “Bring Him Home,” showcasing his remarkable range and depth. The ensemble cast brings these characters to life with an extraordinary depth that breathes soul into the stage. Preston Truman Boyd (noted for “Kiss Me Kate” and “Sunset Boulevard”) commands the stage as Javert, encapsulating an unwavering pursuit of justice with magnetic intensity. Boyd’s authoritative presence and vocal prowess create a compelling interplay with Cartell, generating an electrifying tension.

“Red and Black” – Devin Archer as Enjolras and company in Les Misérables; Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

The leads are buttressed by an equally stellar ensemble, including Devin Archer as Enjolras. Haley Dortch, in her national tour debut, delivers a heart-wrenching performance as Fantine, her emotional depth and vocal prowess shining as she traverses the trials and tribulations of a woman driven to the brink by society’s cruelty. Dortch’s rendition of “I Dreamed a Dream” pierces the heart, leaving scarcely a dry eye in the house. Not to be outdone is Christine Heesun Hwang (Miss Saigon/Gossip Girl) who lights up the stage as Eponine, her portrayal exuding the raw and unapologetic passion of unrequited love, especially when she delivers the iconic, “On My Own” in her velvety voice. But it’s not all doom, gloom and heartache; whenever they step onto the stage, Thénardier (Matt Crowle) and his wife (Christina Rose Hall) breathe uproarious life into the musical with their impeccable comedic prowess. The pinnacle of their act, “Master of the House,” delivers not just uproarious lyrics, but also showcases their ingenious prop play and a carefully orchestrated dance of stage elements.

In a masterstroke of visual artistry, Matt Kinley’s mesmerizing set and image design envelop the stage as a dynamic canvas, effortlessly transitioning from the romantic glow of starlit Parisian streets and opulent verandahs to the haunting depths of dank prison cells and the imposing grandeur of barricades. These shifting landscapes etch indelible tableaux in the viewer’s imagination. Paule Constable’s lighting wizardry magnificently amplifies the drama, skillfully painting a captivating spectrum of emotions, from the oppressive gloom of prisons to the radiant splendor of golden dawns and the enchanting embrace of starry nights. Meanwhile, Andreane Neofitou’s costumes breathe life into each character’s odyssey, exuding a vibrant authenticity that heightens their individual journeys with an exquisite flair.

— Victor Riobo / Dhalla

“Les Miserables” plays through September 10th, 2023 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. Tickets HERE. Also at Costa Mesa – Segerstrom Center for the Arts from September 19 – October 1, 2023.