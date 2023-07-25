Serenading the Summer: Diana Krall at the Hollywood Bowl

Last Thursday, the Hollywood Bowl hosted the quintessential summer concert under a canopy of stars, featuring the mesmerizing Canadian jazz virtuoso, Diana Krall. Krall’s performance was a delightful voyage through a repertoire of classics, with an emphasis on upbeat songs that seamlessly intertwined with the brilliance of the Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra (the house band at the Hollywood Bowl during 1999-2001), whom she unabashedly admires.

Draped in an eye-catching black sequined dress, Krall was a vision of elegance as she took her place at the piano, where she remained throughout the evening, her fingers dancing across the keys and skillfully weaving a mesmerizing tapestry of melodies that held the audience in a trance. With an infectious energy, she kicked off the night with “It Could Happen To You” followed by “From This Moment On,” setting the tone for what turned out to be a vivacious evening.

The Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra. Photo: Luis Andrew

As the night progressed, Krall effortlessly transitioned from one hit to another, bringing the pace down with “Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me,” the timeless charm of “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” and, later, the pinnacle of the show, the English version of Antônio Carlos Jobim’s bossa nova hit, “How Insensitive.” Krall’s voice has matured like a fine wine, capturing an even deeper honeyed whisky depth, enveloping listeners like a warm embrace. What sets her apart has always been her ability to marry her singing with her piano artistry, delivering a performance that transcends mere music. With every note, she seems to embody the emotions of a seasoned actor, pouring her heart and soul into every lyric—a unique quality reminiscent of legendary artists like Shirley Horn, Streisand, and Nancy Wilson. This is especially notable when she is ballading, something we can’t help but wish she would do much more of.

The String Queens. Photo courtesy of Los Angeles Philharmonic Association.

Before the star of the night graced the stage, The String Queens made sure to leave a lasting impression. This talented trio, balancing their musical pursuits with educational roles in Los Angeles, demonstrated an unmatched passion for their craft. Their vibrant renditions of classics like “September” by Earth, Wind, and Fire, the iconic “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson, and a soulful take on The Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby” set the perfect stage for the grand musical feast that followed.

— Victor Riobo / Dhalla

