PRECIOUS CARGO: Beauty, Books, Vinyl

BEAUTY

LA PRAIRIE White Caviar Pearl Infusion (2023 Version) Bid farewell to dark spots and embrace a radiant, luminous complexion with this luxury skincare elixir. Now powered by encapsulated Lumidose (the ultimate melanin formation inhibitor), and enriched with Swiss Golden Caviar ingredients, it works tirelessly to enhance skin’s light-reflecting abilities while also improving firmness. With its potent formula, a little bit is all you need to glide over your visage and see visible results, making it a wise investment. To top it off, the sleek pump is now housed in a sustainable, eco-conscious packaging, aligning perfectly with La Prairie’s commitment to environmental consciousness. Go ahead and read this book by its cover — the contents of this pump are every bit as stunning as the packaging. $770 www.laprairie.com

VÁHY Natural Perfum – Midnight Ruze Rose, pepper and vetiver come together in an elegantly complex unisex fragrance from this award winning niche Australian perfumer that only uses 100% natural, cruelty-free, and vegan ingredients. We put it to the test, and are pleased to report that the purity of the juice doesn’t forgo an impressive silage, which elicited consistent compliments. $175 www.vahy.co

VINYL

Spider-Man Homecoming Soundtrack By Michael Giacchino (MOV) Giacchino’s orchestra and brass-laden soundtrack for the Marvel hero perfectly captures the essence of the film, masterfully capturing the dynamic shifts in the film’s narrative and immersing the listeners in a thrilling musical journey that escalates from lightheartedness in tracks like “Academic Decommitment” to intense peril in “Drag Racing” and “Monumental Meltdown.” Presented in an exclusive pop-up gatefold sleeve on 2 blue colored vinyl. Also includes a 4 page booklet and movie poster. Limited Edition of 2,000 numbered copies. www.musiconvinyl.com

Enemy Soundtrack By Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans (MOV) Bensi and Jurriaans’ collaboration is a haunting and atmospheric score that perceptively complements the film’s psychological thriller genre. The duo employ a diverse range of instruments and textures, utilizing sparse piano melodies, dissonant strings, and eerie electronic elements to build tension and suspense. Tracks like “The Dark Room” and “Theraphosa Blondi” are enough to send shivers up your spine and keep you up at night while “Curiosity” brings a touch of sinister whimsicality to the score. Presented in a limited edition of 500 individually numbered copies on 2 translucent yellow coloured vinyl. www.musiconvinyl.com

Terry Callier Timepiece (MOV) A timeless gem recorded back in 1988, which garnered the prestigious United Nations’ Time for Peace award for its remarkable artistic contribution to world peace. The inclusion of Curtis Mayfield’s masterpiece, “People Get Ready/Brotherly Love,” adds depth and soul to the album, and the title song shines with the tenor saxophone brilliance of Pharoah Sanders, considered one of the most influential musicians in the avant-garde and free jazz movements. Callier’s gentle and soothing voice gracefully guides listeners through a serene musical journey. www.musiconvinyl.com

Chet Baker – Cool Cat (MOV) An absolute must-have for jazz ballad enthusiasts. Recorded in 1986 with an intimate quartet (pianist Harold Danko, bassist Jon Burr and drummer Ben Rile), it has a consistently romantic mood that captivates listeners from start to finish. The album showcases Chet’s versatility, offering 3 instrumental tracks and three vocal track in his signature laid-back, breathy style, including enchanting renditions of “For All We Know” and “Foolish Heart.” Presented in a limited edition of 1,000 individually numbered copies on whisper-quiet 180 gram audiophile vinyl. www.musiconvinyl.com

Mina – Ti Amo Come Un Pazzo (PDU) At 83 years-old, the reclusive superstar Mina delivers another captivating musical experience with her latest album, “Ti Amo Come Un Pazzo.” Although it’s unfortunate that the vinyl edition is missing two tracks, including the stellar “Povero Amore,” the album, centered around the theme of love, remains a testament to her fiery power and unparalleled artistry. www.pdumusic.com

Alaíde Costa – O Que Meus Calos Dizem Sobre Mim (Três Selos) Alaide’s album arrives in a deluxe vinyl edition that truly befits its musical grandeur. As a veteran of bossa nova and samba, Alaide is revered as a singer’s singer, and this album is a testament to her incredible talent. With production by Marcus Preto and Emicida, under the direction of Pupillo, the album boasts a lush orchestral and horn sound, creating a rich sonic tapestry. The tracks brim with raw emotion and melancholy, none more so than the poignant standout, “Tristonho.” www.trêsselos.com

Barbra Streisand – Live at the Bon Soir (Impex Records) A captivating time capsule of her early talent and undeniable charisma. Recorded in 1960 when Streisand was just 18, this album takes us back to the cozy and intimate venue on West 8th Street called the Bon Soir. Thanks to IMPEX Records and Sony Music Entertainment, the audiophile 180-gram vinyl LP beautifully capture the essence of this legendary performance. Streisand’s selection of twenty-four brilliant performances from the original master tapes showcases her stunning vocal range and emotive delivery. www.impexrecords.com

BOOKS

Venice and the Doges: Six Hundred Years of Architecture, Monuments, and Sculpture By Toto Bergamo Rossi et al (Rizzoli Electa) Embark on a visually captivating journey through this remarkable book, delving into Venetian history and its remarkable sculptural heritage. From the illustrious doges who guided the Venetian Republic to the breathtaking sculptures and monuments that immortalize them, this volume unveils six centuries of magnificence. Discover hidden masterpieces by esteemed artists like the Lombardo family, Antonio Rizzo, and Jacopo Sansovino. With engaging text and stunning photography, this book reveals the grandeur and cultural significance of Venetian sculpture. Experience the adventures, triumphs, and lives of legendary figures in this concise exploration of Venice’s sculptural marvels. www.rizzoliusa.com

The Watch Book — Oris and the Watchmaking History of Switzerland By Oris, Gisbert L. Brunner (teNeues) Explore the captivating realm of Swiss watchmaking, and the fascinating tale of the renowned house of Oris, the pioneering creators of mechanical timepieces for over a century in this fresh addition to the Watch Book series. Accomplished writer Gisbert L. Brunner takes center stage, delving into the rich heritage of Swiss watches and the thriving watch industry. Witness their distinctive approach in the realm of luxury horology, standing resolute as an independent entity amidst the dominance of corporate giants since their establishment in 1904. $110 www.teNeues.com

Coolness: The Pure Elegance of Freedom By Michael Köckritz (teNeues) A visually stunning homage to “coolness” packed with over 200 images of iconic figures like Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig, Steve McQueen, and Cary Grant. The book, blending documentary style exploration with artistic flair, delves into the layers of coolness in everything from movies to individuals, providing both amusement and profound insights into all its sexy, ground breaking, and often rebellious beauty. $80 www.teNeues.com

Garden Futures: Designing with Nature By Jamaica Kincaid et al. (Vitra Design Museum) An in-depth exploration of garden design and our connection to nature. The book, replete with stunning photographs, challenges conventional garden ideals and delves into the past, present, and future of gardening. Historical photo-essays by the likes of Gilles Clement and Jamaica Kincaid shed light on the garden’s political dimension, while renowned designers including Derek Jarman and Piet Oudolf unveil groundbreaking creativity. $78 www.artbook.com

Cartier : Beautés du Mondé: High Jewelry and Precious Objects By François Chaille, Alberto Cavalli (Flammarion) The latest collection effortlessly merges the wonders of nature and cultural magnificence from across the globe. The exquisite interplay of stones and drawings creates highly stylized, even abstract compositions that define a new genre. Prepare to be mesmerized as a coral reef gracefully entwines a flamboyant necklace, an iguana skin transforms into a captivating geometric matrix, and a Chinese puzzle box unveils a kaleidoscopic ring. The visual experience is enhanced by the inclusion of two paper stocks and booklet inserts, adding depth and texture to the journey. $115 www.rizzoliusa.com

Studio Ceramics By Alun Graves (Thames & Hudson) An essential reference for enthusiasts and scholars alike, serving as a primary resource for twentieth-century and contemporary British studio ceramics. This comprehensive book also acts as a record of the prestigious national collection of British ceramics housed at the V&A. With an impressive 918 color illustrations, readers are treated to a visual feast that brings these remarkable ceramic creations to life. The book’s structure offers a valuable resource for exploration, featuring a visual chronology and an A-Z of artists. $85 www.artbook.com

Jack Whitten: The Greek Alphabet Series By Donna De Salvo et al (‎Dia Art Foundation) This volume explores Whitten’s Greek Alphabet paintings (1975–78), the first comprehensive study of this remarkable series. It delves into the abstract, black-and-white compositions and mark-making experiments, showcasing Whitten’s innovative use of handmade tools like combs, imprints, and frottage. The collection features enlightening essays by art historian Courtney J. Martin, along with contributions from Dia curators Donna De Salvo and Matilde Guidelli-Guidi. Additionally, Whitten’s personal writings and materials from his archives further enrich this unprecedented publication. $65 www.artbook.com

Louis Vuitton: Tambour By Fabienne Reybaud (Thames & Hudson) In honor of its 20th anniversary, this meticulously crafted and elegantly designed tribute showcases Tambour, Louis Vuitton’s renowned collection of contemporary luxury timepieces. Renowned journalist and luxury watch expert Fabienne Reybaud presents captivating essays that delve into the creative genesis of the Tambour design and the rich history of Louis Vuitton watches, highlighting the unparalleled craftsmanship of Geneva’s master watchmakers. Combining a comprehensive catalog of Tambour models with expert insights from leading horology enthusiasts, this publication features over 450 illustrations, including exclusive custom photography and rare archival imagery from the Louis Vuitton archives. $150 www.thamesandhudson.com

Sculpting Light: 500 Lamps By Agata Toromanoff (teNeues) Within the pages of Sculpting Lights, an exquisite compilation awaits, showcasing the epitome of contemporary lamp design. Whether chandeliers, pendants, or table lamps, each piece radiates as an exclusive decorative accent by day and evokes a truly enchanting ambiance by night. This volume encapsulates iconic masterpieces alongside daring explorations of form and materials. Delving into three distinct categories of light sources—Ambient, Spotlight, and Outdoor—the book unveils the inspiration and personal favorites of legendary designers while presenting captivating profiles of renowned manufacturers. With over 500 examples of cutting-edge lamp designs, this publication serves as a definitive ode to the artistry of light. $110 www.teNeues.com

Making Their Mark: Art by Women in the Shah Garg Collection By Mark Godfrey et al (Gregory R. Miller & Co.) Unveiling the dynamic vision and remarkable accomplishments of women artists primarily in North America since the late 1960s. Showcasing paintings, sculpture, and mixed-media works from the esteemed Shah Garg Collection, it highlights the pivotal role of women in shaping the trajectory of abstraction and the broader narrative of art. Includes illuminating essays by editors Mark Godfrey and Katy Siegel, insightful contributions from six scholars, and captivating illustrations encompassing the works of 136 artists, including Pacita Abad, Candida Alvarez, Olga de Amaral, Emma Amos, Firelei Báez, and Jennifer Bartlett. $60 www.artbook.com

Azzedine Alaia and Arthur Elgort: Freedom By Azzedine Alaia, Arthur Elgort, Grace Coddington (Damiani) During the 1970s, Alaïa and Elgort, unbeknownst to each other, resonated with a shared spirit in the cultural realm. Alaïa keenly observed the transformation of fashion, as it transitioned from salon grandeur to street influence. Meanwhile, as a young photographer for American Vogue, Elgort embarked ventured outdoors and embraced a candid photographic style that exuded spontaneity. Together, they played an active role in popularizing the image of a mobile, confident, and independent woman within the fashion industry. This book commemorates their enduring collaboration, showcasing around 200 dynamic and whimsical photographs, many of which feature Alaïa himself, and regarded as iconic representations of the late 20th century. www.artbook.com

The Flemish Masters: From Van Eyck to Bruegel By Matthias Depoorter (Hatje Cantz) Unveiling the transformative revolution that unfolded in the Low Countries during the 15th and 16th centuries, this opulent publication reawakens our perception of European art’s evolution. Matthias Depoorter delves into 48 exquisitely illustrated analyses, delving into the unrivaled technical and aesthetic achievements of renowned painters like Jan van Eyck, Rogier van der Weyden, Quentin Massys, Hieronymus Bosch, and Pieter Bruegel. Celebrated as pivotal innovators in Western painting, their interconnectedness and artistic cross-pollination come to life within the pages of The Flemish Masters. A captivating journey, this volume serves as a timeless invitation for art enthusiasts to rediscover the allure of these cherished old masterpieces. $50 www.artbook.com

Pacita Abad By Victoria Sung et al (Walker Art Center) In this remarkable volume, Abad’s multifaceted artistic journey spanning three decades is explored. Published to commemorate her inaugural retrospective, it features insightful contributions by the likes of Julia Bryan-Wilson, Ruba Katrib, and Nancy Lim. Within its pages, readers are treated to an edited oral history by Pio Abad and Victoria Sung, unveiling the artist’s life and work, along with an array of previously unseen artworks and archival materials. Abad’s global exploration, traversing the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, and the US while immersing herself in diverse artist communities worldwide, fueled her innovation of a unique art form called “trapunto” painting. $65 www.artbook.com

Victorian Modern: A Design Bible for the Victorian Home By Jo Leevers, Rachel Smith (Thames & Hudson) Delving beyond the fleeting glimpses of inspiration found in Pinterest, Instagram, and magazines, Victorian Modern offers a profound and lasting exploration of the intricacies behind the construction and design of Victorian homes. Leevers skillfully combines historical and cultural context with practical insights, showcasing how contemporary designers breathe new life into these timeless properties. Through captivating visuals and the expertise of renowned interior designers, each chapter delves into the various functions of our living spaces: from living and dining areas to kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and workspaces. Throughout the book, readers will discover valuable decorating tips and insights into the origins of the architectural elements of the Victorian era. $40 www.thamesandhudson.com

— G. Dhalla