“Hollywood Under the Stars” Honors Martin Sheen and Delights Foodies

(L to R) Hosts actor Doug Savant and Fox 11 News anchor Susan Hirasuna; Inaugural "Vincent's Heart" Award Recipient Martin Sheen; St. Vincent Meals on Wheels, Director of Development Christine Calderon Caruso and HUTS23 Honorary Host Rick Llanos.

Hundreds of Angelenos flocked to the Paramount Lot on Saturday, June 24th not only to help raise money for St. Vincent Meals on Wheels, but indulge in tasty treats from choice restaurants, and honor veteran actor, Martin Sheen. Sheen was awarded with the “Vincent’s Heart Award”, presented by Sister Chris Maggi, Daughter of Charity, whose order established the charity over 45 years ago. The actor urged the crowd to “look into their hearts and find something worth fighting for, to unite the will of the spirit with the work of the flesh, in that action, you will find your authentic self.”

The organization partnered with nearly a dozen top Angeleno chefs and patissiers to present a gourmet, chef-curated evening of tastings, complemented by a live, 10-piece band presented by de Bois All Stars for dancing under the night sky. A silent auction gave guests an opportunity to bag some coveted items while lending more support. Host Angel Chef Isaias Peña, Caruso Regional Executive Chef of Hank’s and Qué Padre in Palisades Village served as the event’s culinary ambassador and high dollar event sponsor. In addition to Peña, among the chefs and restaurateurs on hand preparing some of their signature savory dishes were Chef Gino Angelini of Angelini Osteria, Chef/owner Nika Shoemaker-Machado of Georgia’s Restaurant, Chef Robert Fry of Evil Twin, owned by Dylan Weiss and Chef George Huynh of Smoke City Char Bar, Chef Raphael Francois’ rustic French charmer Tesse, contemporary Indian hot spot Arth Bar + Kitchen and Westwood Village favorite, Wolfsglen. Rounding out the gustatory line-up were select desserts such as Etoile Filante Patisserie’s one of-a-kind macarons, John Hensley of Lark Cake Shop who presented his handcrafted baked goods, Läderach Chocolatier Suisse and pastry chef Elfie Astier of Hotcakes Bakes.

For more information about St. Vincent Meals on Wheels, please visit www.svmow.org