Unleashing Hope: The 48th Concern Foundation Block Party’s Fight Against Cancer

On Saturday, July 8th, 2023, the New York City backlot of Paramount Studios came alive as over 3500 Angelenos gathered to celebrate the 48th annual Concern Foundation Block Party. This year’s theme, “THE LAND BEFORE TIME: THE EXTINCTION OF CANCER,” was a powerful tribute to the ongoing fight against cancer. The event honored the Kallick Family with the prestigious “Lifetime of Giving Award” for their philanthropic efforts and recognized the groundbreaking work of Cedars Sinai Cancer Center in the field of cancer research.

The Los Angeles Magazine, Concern Foundation’s media partner for the 17th consecutive year, featured “The Best of LA 2023®” on Los Angeles Magazine Street. The demand for tickets was overwhelming, leading to a sold-out event that successfully raised an impressive $2,100,000 for cancer research, surpassing last year’s historic $2 million milestone.

For the food enthusiasts, the event provided an exceptional gastronomic experience. More than 70 esteemed restaurants and caterers tantalized the guests’ taste buds with their finest signature dishes. From Nobu Malibu to Pink’s Famous Hotdogs and everything in between, it was an indulgent feast for the senses. In addition to the culinary delights, attendees also enjoyed live and silent auctions, and a casino-style gambling area where guests exchanged their winnings for raffle tickets to win exciting prizes. The ever-popular Tom Nolan Band, D’City Sound & Events, and the Vibrato Grill Jazz stage provided diverse musical experiences, ensuring there was something for everyone’s taste.

Mark your calendars for the 2024 Block Party on July 13th and secure your tickets early to be part of this remarkable event that makes a significant impact in the fight against cancer. We hope to see you there!

For more information and to donate, please go to www.concernfoundation.org.

— Photos and recap: Sandi Margolis