Review: “The Mountaintop” Delivers a Poignant Exploration of Dr. King’s Final Hours

L-R: Amanda Warren as Camae and Jon Michael Hill as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in The Mountaintop, photo by Justin Bettman.

Westwood’s esteemed Geffen Playhouse delivers an evocative and thought-provoking production that invites audiences to delve into the profound moments leading up to the tragic assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Set on April 3rd, 1968, within the intimate confines of room 306 at the historic Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, this imaginative Olivier Award–winning drama written by Katori Hall takes us on a poignant journey, shedding light on the inner sanctum where Dr. King resided during his final hours.

Jon Michael Hill, renowned for his exceptional performances in “True West” and “The Tempest,” captivates the stage with his embodiment of Dr. King. With an authoritative presence, Hill skillfully captures the essence of the civil rights leader, exuding his charisma, unwavering passion, and profound sense of purpose. Through his nuanced portrayal, he not only showcases Dr. King’s public persona but also delves into the depths of his vulnerabilities, unraveling the layers of the iconic figure and revealing his humanity.

Amanda Warren, celebrated for her notable roles in “Golden Age” and “Black Mirror,” delivers a mesmerizing performance as Camae, the enigmatic maid. She breathes life into the character, infusing her with a magnetic blend of warmth, wit, humor, and mystery. As Camae engages in a profound encounter with Dr. King on his final night, Warren’s bold portrayal adds richness to the narrative, challenging the audience’s preconceptions and offering a fresh perspective on not only this pivotal historical moment, but the nature of life itself.

The meticulous set design by Rachel Myers painstakingly crafted to replicate the authenticity of room 306 at the Lorraine Motel, transports the audience back in time to the era of the civil rights movement. Every detail is meticulously executed, from the vintage furnishings to the subtle nuances that recreate the ambiance of the 1960s. This attention to detail immerses the audience, enabling a genuine connection to the historical context in which the play unfolds.

Under the expert guidance of Director, Patricia McGregor and the production team, the play fearlessly tackles weighty themes of racial inequality, social injustice, and the human struggle for freedom, but without coming off as preachy or overbearing, perhaps due to its deft use of humor. By shedding light on Dr. King’s final night through a unique imaginative lens, the play manages to do more than just invite the audience to contemplate the profound impact of King’s legacy, the complexities of the civil rights movement, and the progress we’ve made since his untimely demise; it compels us to consider the nature of our existence and the importance of passing on the baton.

— Victor Riobo / Dhalla

“The Mountaintop” playing at the Geffen Playhouse through July 9th. More info HERE.