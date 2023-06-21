A Sun-Kissed Spectacle: The Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival Brings Summer Vibes

Although the June weather in LA typically brings a sense of gloom, the first day of the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival shattered expectations with its radiant sunshine and warm atmosphere. It was the perfect occasion to don a stylish Panama hat, savor a glass of wine, and revel in the commencement of summer.

This year’s festival marked a significant change, as it was co-curated for the first time by jazz luminaries Herbie Hancock, the 14-time Grammy winner and Oscar recipient who also serves as the LA Phil’s Creative Chair for Jazz, and Kamasi Washington, the exceptional jazz saxophonist known for his Grammy and Emmy nominations. The hosting duties were skillfully handled by the great actor-comedian Arsenio Hall, who introduced an eclectic lineup of extraordinary musicians.

The festivities commenced with the LA County High School for the Arts, setting the stage for an day of exceptional performances. The Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance Ensemble at UCLA and Lionel Loueke & Gretchen Parlato followed suit, playing their hearts out under the scorching afternoon sun, preparing the crowd for the musical delights yet to come. Pancho Sánchez, a Grammy Award winner and 2021 Grammy nominee for Best Latin Jazz Album, took the stage, inciting a joyous Latin Jazz and salsa-infused atmosphere, before bringing the temperature down with his rendition of “Watermelon Man.” The group Aziza, led by the brilliant bassist Dave Holland, added a cool vibe to the evening with their mesmerizing jazz performance, highlighted by an unforgettable bass solo.

The Hollywood Bowl reached its peak of excitement when 23-year-old jazz singer Samara Joy, the winner of the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition and recipient of two Grammy Awards in 2023 for Best Jazz Vocal Album (“Linger Awhile”) and Best New Artist, graced the stage. Dressed in a resplendent ruby gown, Samara exuded a vibrant personality, infectious laughter, and a sumptuous, velvety voice as she performed a repertoire of songs, including the Brazilian Bossa-Nova classic “Chega de Saudade” (“No more blues”), “Sweet Pumpkin,” and “Nostalgia.” The audience of nearly 18,000 ecstatic attendees rose to their feet, offering Samara a well-deserved standing ovation.

Another mesmerizing group, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, took the twilight time by storm, captivating everyone and igniting the urge to dance. Lead singer Paul Janeway surprised the crowd by spontaneously venturing into the audience, even finding a fan who attempted to reach him by leaping onto a ledge where he stood. Janeway’s extraordinary voice and impassioned performance left an indelible mark on the festival’s memory.

As the night air grew cooler, Kamasi Washington took the stage, offering a soothing and breathtaking performance, complemented by the stunning stage decor. His remarkable saxophone solo resonated deeply with the audience, leaving them in awe. The crowning moment arrived with Bell Biv DeVoe (BBD), accompanied by their talented dancers, who effortlessly coaxed everyone to their feet, dancing and singing along to their timeless hits that have enthralled fans for the past three decades.

What an exceptional experience and an extraordinary way to kick off the summer! Without a doubt, this festival is an absolute must for next year, promising to deliver another memorable celebration of jazz at its finest.

— Rosane Grimberg

For more events at the Hollywood Bowl, check out their website HERE.