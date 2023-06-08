Recap: Annual White Party Global Brings the Divas and Snow to Palm Springs

DJ Manny Lehmann plays his set at the White Party's Sunday T-Dance.

Founded in 1989 by the late LGBTQ+ party promoter Jeffrey Sanker, this year’s Annual White Party Global (formerly White Party Palm Springs) celebrated with tens of thousands of attendees from around the globe. Recognized as the longest-running and most well-known gay dance music festival weekend in the world, the three-day, seven-party event took the Coachella desert valley by storm!

“The excitement and music thrilled revelers, and we were delighted to host some of the world’s greatest DJs and musical divas, including Cece Peniston, Robin S, Inaya Day, Crystal Waters, and Ultra Nate,” said Chris Diamond, Executive Producer of White Party Global. Their performances, which showcased hits such as “Finally” by Peniston, “Movin’ Up” by Inaya Day, “Free” by Ultra Nate, “Gypsy Woman” by Waters, and “Love for Love” by Robin S, were preceded by a spectacular aerial drone show, a first-time ever occurrence, and followed by a traditional musically choreographed fireworks display.

— Alas / Dhalla