Review: “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Naomi Rodgers performing "Proud Mary" as ‘Tina Turner’ and the cast of the North American touring production of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL. Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade, 2022

The opening night of “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” at the esteemed Pantages Theatre last week was an extraordinary tribute to one of the greatest musicians in history. Turner’s undeniable stage presence, formidable voice, and remarkable journey from adversity to triumph have firmly established her as an iconic figure in the realm of music. Now, her inspiring story comes alive in the sensational hit musical, reminding us that though we recently lost her, her legacy lives on.

Ayvah Johnson as ‘Young Anna-Mae’ and the cast of the North American touring production of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL. Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade, 2022

Since its debut in London’s West End in 2018, “Tina” has taken the theater world by storm. With its compelling narrative penned by Katori Hall, alongside Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins (who received Tony Award nominations for Best Book of a Musical in 2020), the production vividly chronicles the musician’s exceptional life, from her modest beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her groundbreaking success as a solo artist.

“Tina” stands as a remarkable testament to the indelible legacy of the artist, and the profound impact she’s had on the world of music.

From the moment the curtain rises, the audience is seamlessly transported into Tina’s world, spanning her early years in the 1950s (when she was still known as Anna-Mae Bullock) to her iconic “Ike and Tina” phase in the 1960s and her meteoric rise as a rock star in the 1980s. The dynamic and versatile set design by Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, both Tony Award nominees, flawlessly transitions between various locations and eras. Whether it be a church choir, television studio, recording session, or the pulsating energy of a live concert, the set transports us effortlessly, enriching the emotional impact of the story.

Zurin Villanueva performing “Higher” as ‘Tina Turner’ and the cast of the North American touring production of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL. Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade, 2022

What truly sets the musical apart is its exceptional soundtrack and the heartfelt performances of Naomi Rodgers and Zurin Villanueva, who beautifully share the role of the legend, capturing the very essence of Tina’s spirit, her strength, vulnerability, and unwavering determination. With their powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence, complemented by astonishing dance sequences, they breathe life into Tina’s story, leaving the audience in awe of her extraordinary talent and captivated by her every move. Noteworthy is the remarkable voice of Ayvah Johnson who portrays young Tina/Anna-Mae with impressive, precocious skill.

Naomi Rodgers performing ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It” as ‘Tina Turner’ in the North American touring production of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL. Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade, 2022

Featuring an array of Tina Turner’s greatest hits, including crowd-pleasers such as “Proud Mary,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” and “Private Dancer,” the musical becomes a toe-tapping celebration of her iconic discography. Yet, this is far more than a mere jukebox musical. It delves deep into Tina’s personal journey, delving into the peaks and valleys of her life. The musical fearlessly explores her tumultuous relationship with her former husband and musical partner, Ike Turner, and presents Tina as a woman who defied the odds and emerged as a true survivor. Her resilience, as she reclaims her own voice and achieves solo success, resonates powerfully with audiences of all ages and backgrounds, inspiring them to believe in their own potential and to persevere in pursuit of their dreams. “Tina” stands as a remarkable testament to the indelible legacy of the artist, and the profound impact she’s had on the world of music.

— Rosane Grimberg

“Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” plays at the Pantages Theatre through July 9th and the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa from July 11th through July 23rd.