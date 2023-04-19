Review: “Ava” at the Geffen Playhouse is Iconic!

“Ava: The Secret Conversations” at the Geffen Playhouse features Elizabeth McGovern in a raw and captivating portrayal of one of Hollywood’s most iconic stars, Ava Gardner. McGovern, best known for her role in “Downton Abbey,” embodies Gardner’s larger-than-life persona on stage, dropping f-bombs, smoking and drinking to excess, and yet irresistible.

L-R: Aaron Costa Ganis and Elizabeth McGovern in Ava: The Secret Conversations at Geffen Playhouse. Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel. Photo by Jeff Lorch.

McGovern, who adapted the play from the book by Peter Evans and Gardner herself, radiates on stage. She is matched by her chameleonic costar, Aaron Costa Ganis, stupendously embodying each of her lovers (from Mickey Rooney to Frank Sinatra); and the set design by David Meyer (Top Gun 2), which transports us into Gardner’s London flat in 1988, just two years before her death. Costume Designer Toni-Leslie James has expertly crafted the wardrobe for McGovern’s portrayal of Gardner, from the casual lounge wear that reflects her bohemian lifestyle, to the signature dress she wore during her heyday in Hollywood.

“Ava” is iconic! A must-see for anyone who loves Hollywood history, or who simply wants to be transported into the world of one of its most iconic stars.

Under Tony-nominated director, Moritz von Stuelpnagel, “Ava” takes us on an intimate journey into the life of the icon through a series of one-on-one interviews conducted by Evans, who is being pressured by his agent’s godlike voice (Ryan W. Garcia), to lure her into spilling the juicy details of her stormy relationships with Rooney, Artie Shaw, Howard Hughes, and especially Sinatra. Gardner, while reluctant for fear of being besmirched for her sexually liberated attitude, needs the money from this tell-all book to pay the bills. “I either write the book or sell the jewels. I’m kinda’ sentimental about the jewels.”

Aaron Costa Ganis in Ava: The Secret Conversations at Geffen Playhouse. Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel. Photo by Jeff Lorch.

Despite the intense subject matter, there are moments of levity throughout the play, making this an engrossing and nuanced theatrical experience that glides through its 1 hour, 30 minutes runtime. “Ava: The Secret Conversations” is a must-see for anyone who loves Hollywood history, or who simply wants to be transported into the world of one of its most iconic stars, the likes of whom we may never see again.

— G. Dhalla

“Ava: The Secret Conversations” at the Geffen Playhouse through May 7th. Tickets HERE.