Travel Intel: Rio de Janeiro, 2023

JANEIRO While tourists looking for a luxury experience are known to flock to Hotel Fasano in Ipanema (a solid choice), the eponymous Janeiro hotel is the insider’s choice. It’s the perfect option for travelers seeking a high-end experience with a touch of exclusivity. Formerly known as the Marina All-Suites, this hotel has won two prestigious hospitality awards – the Wallpaper Best Urban Hotel 2019 and Tatler Award Winner 2020. With its prime location right on the stunning Leblon beach, it offers guests 51 luxurious apartments boasting breathtaking ocean views. The hotel’s interior design is a feast for the senses, featuring furniture woodwork made of sustainable Freijó wood. The restaurants offer local and fresh cuisine that value small producers and seasonal ingredients. Av. Delfim Moreira, 696 – Leblon, RJ T: +55 (21) 2172-1100 E: reservations@janeirohotel.rio

SOL IPANEMA HOTEL Experience the ultimate blend of affordability and luxury at the Sol Ipanema Hotel, the perfect choice for budget-conscious travelers seeking an unforgettable stay in Rio de Janeiro. This stylish four-star hotel is located right on the trendy Ipanema beach, offering guests a prime location in front of Posto 9. Boasting 90 chic and contemporary apartments, the Sol Ipanema Hotel provides guests with a choice of three different room views: coveted oceanfront, partial ocean view, or city view. Each room features all the modern amenities that you need for a comfortable stay, including high-speed Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, and plush bedding. The rooftop pool and bar offer stunning and uninterrupted views of the entire oceanfront beach. For foodies, the hotel’s Masserini Osteria serves up mouth-watering Italian cuisine with an emphasis on fresh seafood. Deluxe apartments come with a convenient Nespresso machine. Av. Vieira Souto, 320, Ipanema – Rio de Janeiro T: +55 (21) 2525-2020 E: reservas@solipanema.com.br

BOTECO BELMONTE boasts a prime seafront location, offering breathtaking views of the ocean and the vibrant Ipanema Beach. For an additional fee, visitors can enjoy the upper level, which provides an unbeatable panorama of the surrounding area, including spectacular sunsets. It’s the perfect place to enjoy sundowners with a refreshing drink and soak up the beauty of Rio. The bar is known for attracting a trendy clientele, from young professionals to artists and creatives, and gets pretty packed so get there early to avoid waiting in the queue. Whether you’re looking to socialize or simply enjoy the buzzing atmosphere, Bar Belmonte is the place to be. Avenida Vieira Souto, 234, Ipanema T: +55 21 2267-9909

LIZ COCKTAIL & CO A trendy bar located in the vibrant neighborhood of Leblon. The chic and European atmosphere will transport you to a world of elegant indulgence. The talented mixologist, Yuri Bittencourt, is passionate about creating unique, visually stunning cocktails that are as delicious as they are inventive. Although he’s happy to whip up something original, you can’t go wrong with the already impressive menu. The “You Can’t Refuse” cocktail, an homage to “The Godfather,” is a must-try, made with banana-infused white rum, cachaça, essential oils, and lime. They also offers virgin cocktails and a tempting selection of food, making it the perfect spot for a complete evening. Whether you’re looking for a romantic night out or a fun gathering with friends, Liz & Cocktails is the ideal destination. Rua Dias Ferreira, 679A, Leblon, Rio de Janeiro, 22431-050 T: +55 (21) 7693-9936 E: contato@lizcocktails.com

APRAZÍVEL Nestled in the lush Tijuca Forest with stunning views of Rio de Janeiro, Aprazivel is a must-visit restaurant for anyone looking to experience the city’s culinary scene. From the moment you step into its tranquil garden setting, you’ll be transported to a world of Brazilian charm and hospitality. The menu showcases a creative blend of local ingredients and international influences, with standout dishes such as the slow-cooked lamb and the seafood moqueca. Pair your meal with a caipirinha, the country’s national cocktail, and soak in the panoramic vistas of Rio’s skyline. Aprazivel is an unforgettable dining experience that encapsulates the spirit and flavors of Brazil. Rua Aprazivel 62, Santa Teresa, Rio de Janeiro T: +55 (21) 96741-3850

HIRE A PRIVATE TOUR GUIDE Guia Santos is fluent in English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese, making him a great choice for travelers from all over the world. He is also very knowledgeable about the city and can customize an itinerary that includes all the must-see attractions, such as Cristo Redentor and Sugarloaf, as well as other hidden gems that only a local expert can show you. With his friendly and professional approach, Santos will ensure that you have a memorable and enjoyable experience exploring the vibrant culture and breathtaking beauty of Rio. T: +55 (21) 99346-5704 E: guiasantoslocalguide@gmail.com

