Review: “The Lonely Few” at the Geffen Playhouse

Lauren Patten in The Lonely Few at Geffen Playhouse. Photo by Jeff Lorch.

In its world premiere at the Geffen Playhouse, “The Lonely Few” delivers a daring and honest love story that explores the complexities of chasing your dreams while grappling with personal demons. Set in a smoky dive bar in rural Kentucky, the play offers a unique audience experience with table seating, barstools, sofas, and traditional theater seats.

L-R: Ciara Renée, Lauren Patten, and Helen J Shen in The Lonely Few at Geffen Playhouse. Photo by Jeff Lorch.

Tony Award winner, Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill) delivers a powerful performance as Lila, a small-town grocery store clerk who only finds solace in performing with her rock band, “The Lonely Few.” When a chance encounter with a mesmerizing and talented singer named Amy, played by Ciara Renee (Waitress / Frozen) presents an opportunity to tour and chase her musical dreams, Lila must confront the guilt of leaving behind her erratic alcoholic brother.

Led by the powerhouse vocals of Patten and Renee, the rest of the cast shines on their own, with Helen Shen’s portrayal of JJ, the youngest member of the band, providing a fresh and comedic contrast to the weightier themes of the play. Thomas Silcott’s performance as Paul, the bar owner and band drummer, adds a layer of emotional depth as he grapples with his own past mistakes.

L-R: Joshua Close and Lauren Patten in The Lonely Few at Geffen Playhouse. Photo by Jeff Lorch.

Written beautifully by Rachel Bonds, with music by Zoe Sarnak, “The Lonely Few” offers a glimpse of the future of musical theater. The electrifying music, ranging from powerful rock to soulful country ballads, fills the intimate space of the theater, keeping the audience engaged for the play’s entirety. Overall, “The Lonely Few” is a brave and honest portrayal of two women searching for a chance at happiness, with stunning performances and powerful music that make it a must-see.

— Victor Riobo

“The Lonely Few” playing at Geffen Playhouse’s Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater through April 30th. Tickets HERE.