Beauty: Go for Gold with the “Aquagold Facial”

Tired of run-of-the-mill facials with the same ol’ massaging and pinching? Then the “Aquagold Facial” being offered at Aère Aesthetics (Beverly Hills and Denver) may be the treatment for you! It’s stronger than the facial, but less intense than microneedling. An Aquagold microchannel needling device utilizes 24-karat needles, smaller than a hair follicle, to deliver a potent solution directly in the top layer of your skin.

What’s in it? A special blend of Botox, filler, skin brighteners, and vitamins. The goal is to stimulate collagen production, help shrink pores, improve scars and skin texture, prevent oiliness and breakouts, and create the dreamy glow you’ve envied others on those Oscar red carpets. Aère also provides a cool virtual consultation through their website to address all your cosmetic concerns. Also check out their VIP Membership, which costs $150 a month, but gives you huge costs savings including $50 off all injectables, 10% all retail, and free 20 units of Botox as an anniversary membership gift. Aquagold facials from $650. www.aereaesthetics.com Phone: 303-834-3395 (Denver), 424-303-6420 (Beverly Hills).