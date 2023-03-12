Travel Intel: Hotel Openings, Rome

THE SIX SENSES ROME The mix of history, heritage, art, tradition, culinary treasures make Rome one of the most popular travel destinations. Six Senses Rome (the first urban venture for the luxury brand) opened on Piazza di San Marcello, Via del Corso, steps away from all major historical landmarks including the Trevi Fountain and Pantheon, and within walking distance of the prominent luxury shopping streets of Via Condotti, Frattina. Featuring a stunning spa with Piazza di San Marcello, 00187 Rome Italy reservations-rome@sixsenses.com Tel +39 06 86814000

BULGARI HOTEL ROME Adding to its current portfolio of six hotels, the Italian fashion house unveils a luxurious hotel in the heart of Rome in the Campo Marzio neighbourhood, just around the corner of the Bulgari flagship on Via Condotti in Via del Corso this summer. The building, which faces the must-see Mausoleum of Augustus and the Ara Pacis monument, has a formidable, modern look and uses traditional Roman materials and colors like the burnt red brick and Travertine marble. Featuring 114 rooms and Il Ristorante, curated by the Michelin-starred chef, Niko Romito. Opening in June 2023.

W HOTEL ROME The hotel celebrates the vibrant Italian attitude and captures the energy of the Eternal City. With 162 rooms and suites, it also features the Sicilian cuisine of Head Chef, Ciccio Sultano, the Otto Rooftop Bar in collaboration with Pier Daniele Seu, and a W Store stocked by Italian tastemaker Daria Reina, and the W Lounge where you can attend music festivals, wellness events, and LGBTQIA+ programming. 26/36 Via Liguria, Rome, Italy, 00187. Tel +39 06-894121