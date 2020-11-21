Precious Cargo: Books, Beauty, Vinyl

BOOKS

BOB MARLEY Portrait of the Legend By Ziggy Marley (Rizzoli) Ziggy Marley commemorates what would have been his legendary father, Bob Marley’s 75th birthday with an intimate look through more than 150 photographs from the Marley family archives accompanied by excerpts from unpublished interviews and memorable quotes. Marley’s musical influence and genius has never been more elegantly or astutely presented than in this loving homage. $55 www.amazon.com

GABRIELLE CHANEL: Fashion Manifesto By Miren Arzalluz, Véronique Belloir (Thames & Hudson) A richly illustrated retrospective of the fashion icon’s life and work to accompany the landmark exhibition at Paris’s Palais Galliera. Includes specially commissioned photos to showcase her designs, insightful essays from historians, and rare pictures of the legend herself. You may not be able to make it to Paris right now? Don’t fret; this exquisite book does a fine job of transporting you there…virtually, of course! $60 www.amazon.com

THE SARTORIALIST: MAN: Inspiration Every Man Wants, Education Every Man Needs By Scott Schuman (Rizzoli) So you can’t go out at the moment. That doesn’t mean you can’t use this time to spruce up your closet and revamp your style for when the world opens up again. Renowned photographer and fashion editor, Scott Schuman gives you his undivided attention, addressing such concerns as how to dress for your specific body type, what key pieces to invest in, and how take care of your clothes and shoes. Just think of this guide as a personal stylist at your beck and call. $45 www.amazon.com

TANTRA Enlightenment to Revolution By Imma Ramos (Thames & Hudson) Ramos’s exploration of the sometimes controversial and oft-misunderstood ancient movement based on sacred manuscripts that emerged in India from around the sixth century CE, is a stunning achievement. The insightful essays on Tantra’s philosophies and beliefs are accompanied by more than 200 illustrations of sculpture, painting, print, and ritual objects from India, Nepal, Tibet, China, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. $50 www.amazon.com

JUDAISM, CHRISTIANITY, AND ISLAM: An Introduction to Monotheism By Amanullah De Sondy, Michelle A. Gonzalez, William S. Green (Bloomsbury) In a time when cultural exchange and understanding have become crucial, could there be a more timely book than this one? Three experts in the field take a deep dive into the birth of the three faiths, their historical and contemporary complexion, their commonalities and diversities. While such books are abundant, this most recent attempt stands apart for its remarkable accessibility, imparting knowledge without ever feeling pedantic. $27 www.amazon.com

Jewels that Made History: 100 Stones, Myths, and Legends By Stellene Volandes (Rizzoli) A quick and entertaining primer on the most coveted jewels throughout history and from around the world. Cleopatra, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Meghan Markle, Napoleon — have all dazzled us not only for their achievements, but dazzling style. Take an amusing and revelatory journey through this portable book, which is sure to delight fans of history, fashion, and pop culture. $45 www.amazon.com

BEAUTY

La Prairie Platinum Rare Haute-Rejuvenation

EDITOR’S PICK: LA PRAIRIE Platinum Rare Haute-Rejuvenation Just when you thought the perennially groundbreaking luxury skincare line couldn’t deliver more, here comes a dazzling new collection that only Santa’s most deserving might score. It combines their renowned and patented Exclusive Cellular Complex with Platinum Multi-Peptide, specifically developed for this line. Beckon on their collective strength to see the skin’s texture refined, wrinkles smoothed, moisture levels augmented, skin tone appear more even, the natural glow of youth enhanced, firmness and elasticity supported, and volume restored. What does it feel like? The same silky texture and high potency ensure more mileage while the signature fragrance evokes couture-esque luxury. Doing justice to this ‘fountain of youth’ is the stunning prismatic, amethyst packaging as well as Echo of Time, an ethereal installation by composer Max Richter and Japanese artist Nobuhiro Nakanishi. Complete Ritual $3,825. For prices of individual components, please visit www.laprairie.com

La Mer The Neck and Décolleté Concentrate

LA MER The Neck and Décolleté Concentrate Most swear that a single pot will last you close to half a year — that’s if you can keep from smothering it all over yourself. The patented cell-renewing Miracle Broth delivers “plumping hydration” and promises a more lifted look and firmer feel for a youthful-looking neckline. $295 www.lamer.com

SCENT-SATIONAL

Jo Malone Orange Bitters

YSL Le Vestiare Des Parfums: Blouse

Oud Suede by The Art of Shaving

Frederic Malle – The Night

FREDERIC MALLE The Night A concentrated amount of precious Oud from India which perfumer, Dominique Ropion has mixed with a generous amount of Turkish Rose and Amber. It has a distinctly rich and sensual Middle Eastern vibe that is perfect for an evening out. Undoubtedly, one of the most precious perfumes in the world. $960 www.fredericmalle.com

JO MALONE Orange Bitters Sweet and bitter orange play with creamy sandalwood for a distinctly masculine scent. While all Jo Malone scents are unisex, this one in particular will appeal to ladies who prefer something cozy and spicy to floral accords. The perfect winter fragrance. $144 www.jomalone.com

THE ART OF SHAVING Oud Suede The exotic growl of oud wood is tampered by the powdery caress of lavender and geranium for a distinct yet versatile fragrance. Masculine without being aggressive, unique without being conspicuous, this is an elegant P.M. fragrance ideally suited for the autumn and winter season, but one you may find yourself going back to anytime you want to feel sexy. $75 www.theartofshaving.com

YSL LE VESTIARE DES PARFUMS: BLOUSE Rose-Angelique A unique and unisex fragrance by nose, Quentin Bisch that swirls damask rose with pink pepper, bergamot, and white musk. Clean and floral with a touch of green and the animalic (thanks to the angelica and musk), this is a scent that evokes sensuality and romance. Think not of a blouse as much as a blouse coming off. $250 4.2 oz www.neimanmarcus.com

EXCLUSIVE VINYL

FROM MUSIC ON VINYL

THE ADVENTURES OF PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT – 25th Anniversary Edition By Various (Music on Vinyl) You’re going to need an upbeat soundtrack to what’s surely a calmer New Year’s celebration, so why not pop in this colorful disco soundtrack featuring hits by ABBA, Ce Ce Peniston, Gloria Gaynor, and The Village People? Limited edition of 2,500 numbered copies on 2 pink and purple 180 gram vinyl. $39.99 www.amazon.com

THE LEGEND OF 1900 By Ennio Morricone (Music on Vinyl) The late Morricone gave us a plethora of soundtracks, all as varied as the movies they accompanied, but never compromising his artistry. While many may not remember or have seen this sleeper movie, few will have missed its soulful score, which marked the second collaboration between Morricone and Director, Giuseppe Tornatore. This is a lush, romantic score, influenced by ragtime and jazz, and delivers the unmistakable Morricone-melancholy factor. Presented in a limited edition of 5,000 numbered, solid silver vinyl. $32.86 www.amazon.com

Star Trek: Picard – Season 1 (Lakeshore Records)

Star Trek: Picard – Season 1 (Original Series Soundtrack) By Jeff Russo (Lakeshore Records) A lengthy score that’s not only grand, but surprisingly emotional with catchy leitmotifs that are evocative of Zimmer and Goldsmith. Clocking in at around 80 minutes, the melodious and versatile score will appeal to fans of both action and dramatic music. Presented on 2 green-with-splatter vinyl with deluxe gatefold jacket and printed inner sleeve. $32.98 www.lakeshorerecordsshop.com

THIS DREAM OF YOU By Diana Krall (Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition) Krall’s back with an exquisite album brimming with the lush, evocative standards that made her a household name. Tracks like But Beautiful, More Than You Know, and How Deep is the Ocean have been sung countless times, but Krall makes them all her own, thanks to the flawless collaboration with the late, brilliant Tommy LiPuma. This exclusive edition is presented on 2 clear vinyl. $29.99 www.barnesandnoble.com