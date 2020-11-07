Hello President Biden!

Biden wins 2020 Presidency in turbulent race, setting a record with VP, Kamala Harris.

U.S. former Vice President, Joe Biden has been announced as the 46th president of the United States, through a turbulent campaign that extended many days past election night due to delays caused by several swing states flooded with mail-in ballots.

Biden is the oldest man ever elected president considering he will be 78 by Inauguration Day. He’s also the first former vice president to win the White House since George H.W. Bush in 1988, and the second Roman Catholic in U.S. history elected president. His running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, is the first female vice president, the nation’s second Black candidate, following former President Barack Obama, to serve as president or vice president, and the first female of South Asian descent to serve in those positions.

The Trump campaign is still contesting the process in several states, and said in a statement Friday morning: “This election is not over.”

— AP