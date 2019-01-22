Getting the “no-work-done” look at Motykie Med Spa

It’s no secret that the anti-aging market is beyond saturated. But a good bargain is not the same as getting an effective, regret-free treatment. That’s why discriminating clients who want to look “natural” forgo the deals and stay loyal to the experts like Motykie Medical Spa, the brainchild of Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Gary Motykie on the famed Sunset Strip in Los Angeles.

“The best way to slow down the aging process without changing your authentic look is by doing a combination of treatments that restore lost volume, stimulate collagen, balance your features and preserve your best qualities,” says Neekan Rivera, a physician assistant and expert injector specializing in panfacial rejuvenation.

“An example of a combination treatment,” she explains, “is softening lines with a muscle relaxer such as Botox, restoring lost volume to maintain definition in the cheekbones and jawline, alway keeping the undereyes fresh with small amounts of filler, plumping the skin to look smooth and supple with microneedling and platelet-rich fibrin. For those who need a little more lift, we may even top it off with PDO threads to tighten the skin. By doing conservative treatments in a complimentary pattern over time, you’re able to preserve and refresh your look without showing drastic signs that you’ve had cosmetic treatments.”

“The best work is undetectable, when you look your best without ‘looking done.’ This requires commitment and understanding. There is no one-time or one-size-fits-all answer.”

Like other med spas, Motykie Med Spa, too serves as a one-stop shop for clients looking to address multiple concerns including facial rejuvenation, laser hair removal, hair restoration, vitamin shots, and the get-me-in-a-swimsuit treatment, coolsculpting, but the difference is the level of expertise and honest advice which prevents you from going either too-far or not far enough.

— Kelly Fine

