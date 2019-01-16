GBK’s Golden Globes Luxury Gifting Lounge

On January 4th and 5th, film and television nominees, celebrities, invited media and influencers flocked to the luxury gifting lounge presented by GBK Productions, one of the preeminent Awards gifting suites, in honor of the 2019 Golden Globe Awards. Once again, the elegant Viceroy L’Ermitage Hotel in Beverly Hills set the scene for the two-day “after Christmas shopping spree.”

Angela Bassett. Photo: Corey Seeholzer Anthony Anderson. Photo: Corey Seeholzer Indya Moore. Photo: Dainel Heegar

Guests enjoyed wine tastings by Heitz Cellars and signature cocktails made with vodka or gin by JCB Spirits. Peace 4 Animals, dedicated to protecting wildlife, companion and farm animals was the featured non -profit. Swag included luxury vacations, jewelry and more. Lucky celebrities were gifted a bike worth $1695 by Story Electric Bikes, which donates a traditional Buffalo Bike to children in Zimbabwe for every bike that is sold. Luxury travel destinations included a 4 night stay in a 2 bedroom beachfront villa for four at Sailrock Resort, a private paradise in South Caicos (valued at $24,000), and a week stay at Fit Farm, the nation’s premier fitness retreat in the hills of Nashville (valued at $5500).

Danielle McDonald Photo: Daniel Heegar Photo: Daniel Heegar

Stars enjoying GBK’s Lounge included Angela Bassett, Anthony Anderson (Black-Ish), Danilelle McDonald (Dumplin), Linda Cardellini (Green Book), Viola Davis (Widows) Golden Globe Nominated Director Spike Lee (BlackkKlansman), Chris McDonald (Ballers), actors Danny Huston, David S. Lee (Black Panther).

— Sandi Margolis