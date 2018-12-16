THE SCENE: Lantana Lights Up the Holidays

On Thursday, December 6th, Lantana Media Campus in Santa Monica threw their Light Up Lantana 2018 Holiday Party to benefit Grammys/Musicares which provides assistance to music people in times of need. Sr. Director, Harold Owens accepted a contribution of $10,000 from the campus.
The sprawling winter-themed extravaganza featured live music by Eric Dash as well aerialists, roller skaters, interactive performers, and a DJ. Delicious treats including artisanal bites were provided by “go-to” film industry caterer, Baked it Myself. Celebs in attendance included Writer-Producer, Damon Lindelof (Lost, Star Trek, HBO’s Watchmen), Producer, Carol Mendelsohn (CSI), Producer-Writer, John Singleton (Boys N the Hood, Four Brothers), Actor-former Miss India, Pooja Batra (SWAT, Timeless), Author-Filmmaker, Ghalib Shiraz Dhalla (Embrace, Netflix’s “The Killer”), Juan Antonio (Empire).
— Victor Riobo