indulgemagazine2016 Entertainment

THE SCENE: Lantana Lights Up the Holidays

Eric Dash and Acacia perform arrives at the Lantana Holiday Party

On Thursday, December 6th, Lantana Media Campus in Santa Monica threw their Light Up Lantana 2018 Holiday Party to benefit Grammys/Musicares which provides assistance to music people in times of need. Sr. Director, Harold Owens accepted a contribution of $10,000 from the campus.

The sprawling winter-themed extravaganza featured live music by Eric Dash as well aerialists, roller skaters, interactive performers, and a DJ. Delicious treats including artisanal bites were provided by “go-to” film industry caterer, Baked it Myself. Celebs in attendance included Writer-Producer, Damon Lindelof (Lost, Star Trek, HBO’s Watchmen), Producer, Carol Mendelsohn (CSI), Producer-Writer, John Singleton (Boys N the Hood, Four Brothers), Actor-former Miss India, Pooja Batra (SWAT, Timeless), Author-Filmmaker, Ghalib Shiraz Dhalla (Embrace, Netflix’s “The Killer”), Juan Antonio (Empire).

— Victor Riobo

 

Carol Mendelsohn arrives at the Lantana Holiday Party. Photo: Brian To
Damon Lindelof arrives at the Lantana Holiday Party. Photo: Brian To
John Singleton arrives at the Lantana Holiday Party. Photo: Brian To
Ghalib Shiraz Dhalla arrives at the Lantana Holiday Party. Photo: Brian To
Juan Antonio arrives at the Lantana Holiday Party. Photo: Brian To
Pooja Batra arrives at the Lantana Holiday Party. Photo: Brian To
Sr. Director Harold Owens accepting $10,000 from Lantana Media Campus in Santa Monica/Jeff Brown General Mgr. Photo: Brian To
Eric Dash performing arrives at the Lantana Holiday Party. Photo: Brian To
Steve Valentine and James Miller. Photo: Brian To