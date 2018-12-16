THE SCENE: Lantana Lights Up the Holidays

Eric Dash and Acacia perform arrives at the Lantana Holiday Party

On Thursday, December 6th, Lantana Media Campus in Santa Monica threw their Light Up Lantana 2018 Holiday Party to benefit Grammys/Musicares which provides assistance to music people in times of need. Sr. Director, Harold Owens accepted a contribution of $10,000 from the campus.

The sprawling winter-themed extravaganza featured live music by Eric Dash as well aerialists, roller skaters, interactive performers, and a DJ. Delicious treats including artisanal bites were provided by “go-to” film industry caterer, Baked it Myself. Celebs in attendance included Writer-Producer, Damon Lindelof (Lost, Star Trek, HBO’s Watchmen), Producer, Carol Mendelsohn (CSI), Producer-Writer, John Singleton (Boys N the Hood, Four Brothers), Actor-former Miss India, Pooja Batra (SWAT, Timeless), Author-Filmmaker, Ghalib Shiraz Dhalla (Embrace, Netflix’s “The Killer”), Juan Antonio (Empire).

— Victor Riobo