PRECIOUS CARGO: Beauty, Books, Home

INDULGE EDITOR’S CHOICE GADGETS WINNER: RYMEK RETRO STYLE KEYBOARD This sleek, fully-lit keyboard fashioned after an old typewriter pairs effortlessly with your computer, iPad, iPhone and other devices via bluetooth, and adds a touch of class to any space. Comes in two colors — black and rose gold, and white, orange and silver. $179 www.indiegogo.com

INDULGE EDITOR’S CHOICE BEAUTY WINNER: LA PRAIRIE Cellular 3-Minute Peel Potent AHAs and BHAs are combined with salicylic acid and mixed fruit acids to deliver outstanding results in just 3 minutes. Skin appears polished and luminous from the very first treatment, with noticeable improvements on a weekly basis. A little goes a long way and is easily applied with the accompanying brush. $235 www.laprairie.com

HOMESICK Books Candle Homesick offers a variety of highly-perfumed candles, and our pick of the bunch is the “Books” candle with its complex blend of orange, cinnamon, nutmeg, woods, and vanilla to impart that nostalgic library book fragrance. Made with natural soy wax and provides a burn time of up to 80 minutes. Comes in a lovely books-themed box and elegant glass jar. $34.95 www.homesickcandles.com

MASQUE BAR Hydro Gel Eye Dark Spot Patch All that holiday drinking and partying could leave you with raccoon eyes, so arm yourself with plenty of water and this jar containing 30 pairs packed with gold, adenosine, and snail extract to reduce the appearance of eye puffiness and dark circles. $29.99 www.masque.bar

PUR Purple Pore Punisher Looks like fun but don’t be fooled into underestimating the power of this relentless soldier. The “Punisher” delivers its promise by eradicating dirt and oil from you pores and reducing the appearance of blackheads so you don’t have to spend time pinching yourself red. Charcoal, Witch Hazel Water, and Glycerin work together to leave your skin hydrated and detoxified. $26 www.purcosmetics.com

BIOTULIN Daynite 24+ If it’s good enough for Michelle Obama, Kate Middleton, Kim Kardashian, and Madonna, we’re sure it’ll be just perfect for you! This revolutionary cream removes fine lines within just one hour thanks to the ingredient, Spilanthol, a biological local anesthetic derived from plants which is massaged into your skin. This stunning cream reduces muscle contractions and enables the facial features to relax without any needles. About $68 www.biotulin.com (also available on amazon).

UNCLE BUD’S Hemp Seed Oil Pain Relief The therapeutic benefits of hemp abound. This topical cream containing coconut and hemp oil helps to reduce inflammation, and relieve a variety of pain problems including arthritis, muscle aches, athletic injuries. Has a pleasant smell and a little goes a long way. Small enough for a stocking stuffer, but formidable enough to grapple with the biggest of pain bullies. 2 pack for $22 www.amazon.com

Balkon (Steidl) by Orhan Pamuk

BALKON by Orhan Pamuk (Steidl) The prolific, Nobel Prize-winning author meditates on his love for Istanbul and its surroundings. This book, co-designed by the author, contains 500 of the 8,500 photos he took from his balcony and are presented here in a postcard-style setting which is both intimate and charmingly raw. There are breathtaking photos of sunsets over the domes of mosques, and private, sublime moments like the one of a dove perched on the rail. Istanbul is revealed through the eyes of an insider. $40 www.amazon.com

Venice (teNeues) by Serge Ramelli

VENICE by Serge Ramelli (teNeues) The mythical city isn’t just afloat, but soars with color and mood in French photographer, Ramelli’s breathtaking tribute. Legendary sites including the Piazza San Marco, the Rialto Bridge, the Grand Canal, Saint Mark’s Basilica, and those hypnotic floating gondolas are captured in this lavish album which will leave you nostalgic if you’ve been, and craving to visit if you haven’t. $75 www.teNeues.com

Mirror Mirror (Rizzoli Electa) by Ryan McGinley

MIRROR MIRROR by Ryan McGinley (Rizzoli Electa) Think of this as a masterclass given by one of today’s most influential photographers, one of the youngest artists to have a solo show at the Whitney Museum of American Art. McGinley, who uses his friends as subjects, now puts the power in their hands along with detailed instructions on how to capture intimate selfies without the benefit of seeing themselves before the click. $65 www.rizzoli.com