Colin Farrell, Jeremy Renner joined by Celeb-friends for Down Syndrome Fundraiser

Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx and Jeremy Renner at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's 10th Anniversary Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show 2018. Photo: Photo credit: Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Global Down Syndrome Foundation

Global Down Syndrome Foundation held its 10th Anniversary Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show (BBBY) in Denver, raising over $2.4 million of critical funding to improve the lives of people with Down syndrome, the least government-funded genetic condition. The marquee event welcomed nearly 1,500 guests from 9 countries, including an impressive roster of A-list celebrities — Jamie Foxx, Colin Farrell, Zack Gottsagen (Film Star & 2018 Q Award Winner), Jeremy Renner, Heather Graham, Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, John C. McGinley, Michelle Sie Whitten (Global President/CEO), Amanda Booth, and Von Miller (Super Bowl 50 MVP & Denver Broncos Linebacker) who traveled to Denver in support of the single largest fundraiser for Down syndrome research in the world.

Award winning actress, Heather Graham with film star and Quincy Jones Advocacy Award recipient Zack Gottsagen at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s 10th Anniversary Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show 2018. Photo: Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Global Down Syndrome Foundation Zack Gottsagen with Dakota Johnson at the Global Down Syndrome 10th anniversary BBBY fashion show at Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel on October 20, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Global Down Syndrome Foundation) Denver Bronoco quaterback Case Keenum at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation 10th anniversary BBBY fashion show at Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel on October 20, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Global Down Syndrome Foundation)

Highlights of the evening included Foxx hijacking the live auction and selling Von Miller’s dazzling Élevée suit off of his body for $65K, and inspiring Renner and Ferrel to auction off premier tickets to their upcoming films. Graham expressed her overwhelming joy in celebrating with Global: “Be Beautiful Be Yourself; what you are is beautiful and that’s something to celebrate.”

— Kelly Fine