The Stars Get Pampered at GBK’s Pre-Emmy Lounge

Sinbad, Anthony Anderson and David Alan Grier attend Pilot Pen & GBK Celebration Lounge - Day 2 at L'Ermitage on September 15, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for GBK Productions)

On September 14th and 15th, GBK Productions and sponsor Pilot Pen, welcomed 28 Emmy® nominees, celebrities, influencers and media on the sun drenched rooftop of the exclusive Viceroy L’Ermitage Hotel in Beverly Hills to celebrate the 70th Annual Emmy Awards.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – SEPTEMBER 15: David Alan Grier attends Pilot Pen & GBK Celebration Lounge – Day 2 at LÕErmitage on September 15, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for GBK Productions) BEVERLY HILLS, CA – SEPTEMBER 14: Costa Ronin attends Pilot Pen & GBK Celebration Lounge – Day 1 at LÕErmitage on September 14, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for GBK Productions) BEVERLY HILLS, CA – SEPTEMBER 14: Richard Lewis and Joyce Lapinsky attend Pilot Pen & GBK Celebration Lounge – Day 1 at LÕErmitage on September 14, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for GBK Productions) BEVERLY HILLS, CA – SEPTEMBER 14: Adina Porter attends Pilot Pen & GBK Celebration Lounge – Day 1 at LÕErmitage on September 14, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for GBK Productions)

Celebrity guests and media were wined, dined and feted with a cornucopia of products –luxury vacations, jewelry, catering services, wine tastings, hair and beauty products, spa services, and more — with an overall value in the thousands of dollars. The luxury travel sponsors included Swanky Resorts, Visit Santa Ynez Valley, La Corte Dell Astore and Sailrock Resort (South Caicos Islands). B Opulent was the featured jewelry sponsor. Food and catering services were provided by Ike’s Love and Sandwiches and Rib Line Restaurants and Catering. Hair products and on-site services were provided by the fabulous WEN Hair Care Salon.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – SEPTEMBER 14: Rex Lee attends Pilot Pen & GBK Celebration Lounge – Day 1 at LÕErmitage on September 14, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for GBK Productions) BEVERLY HILLS, CA – SEPTEMBER 14: Regina King attends Pilot Pen & GBK Celebration Lounge – Day 1 at LÕErmitage on September 14, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for GBK Productions) BEVERLY HILLS, CA – SEPTEMBER 15: Mimi Kennedy attends Pilot Pen & GBK Celebration Lounge – day 2 at L’ermitage on September 15, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for GBK Productions) BEVERLY HILLS, CA – SEPTEMBER 15: Karamo Brown attends Pilot Pen & GBK Celebration Lounge – Day 2 at LÕErmitage on September 15, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for GBK Productions)

Emmy® nominees Regina King (7 Seconds), Adina Porter (AHS), Anthony Anderson (Black-Ish), Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid’s Tale), Titus Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as well as Mimi Kennedy (Mom), Josh Malina (Scandal), Costa Ronin (The Americans), Khandi Alexander (Scandal) and many more were in attendance.

— Sandi Margolis