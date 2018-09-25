Travel Intel: Paris

Popular and off-the-beaten path travel tips to make your visit unique and memorable!

STAY: Hôtel de Crillon, a Rosewood Hotel, underwent a four year renovation costing over $200 million and the results are breathtaking. Located in front of the Place de la Concorde where the infamous royal beheadings took place, this 18th Century landmark is also where Marie Antoinette took her piano lessons and has a suite dedicated to her. A luxury hotel of epic proportions, the risky part is that you may never want to step outside of this palace featuring 81 rooms, 43 suites, a gastronomic restaurant, brasserie, bar and winter garden, spa, hair salon and grooming spaces.

EAT: Café Des Musées This tiny but formidable restaurant in the heart of trendy Le Marais has been voted by Le Figaro as having the “Best Beef Bourguignon in Paris.” Definitely call to make reservations and pair the specialty with a bottle of Châteauneuf-du-Pape. Le Marais is also the home of the idyllic Place de Vosges, an idyllic park built by Henry IV where you can enjoy a picnic.

DRINK: Buddha Bar You’ve no doubt heard the eclectic music that comes from this iconic global establishment by David Visan. After more than a decade, this chic Paris restaurant-bar-lounge in Fouborg St. Honoré (around the corner from the Hôtel de Crillon suggested above) is still the place to see and be seen. Under the expertise of Beverage Program Manager, Jean Munos (formerly of Soho House), the cocktail menu is par excellence (think Espresso Martini with toasted coconut or a Jasmine-Lemongrass Martini) and the ambiance as seductive as the music . 8/12 rue Boissy d’Anglas 75008, Paris, FRANCE. Tel: + (33) 1 53 05 90 00

DISCOVER: Candelaria Find this prohibition-style bar hiding in the back of what looks like an inexpensive taco restaurant and you’ll wonder if you’ve stepped into a wardrobe leading to Latin America. The ambiance is boisterous and the drinks are heady. Come here to make new friends, toast old ones and throw caution to the wind. VIP Tip: tell Christina we said hello. 52 rue de Saintonge, 75003 Paris, France +33 1 42 74 41 28

EXPERIENCE: Goes without saying that the Louvre, Notre-Dame Cathedral and Versailles are a must on your list (all of which you can access with the essential Paris Museum Pass which in some cases, also helps you skip long lines), but the less frequented Arab World Institute, an Aga Khan Award for Architecture-winning edifice, and Musée de l’Armée which domiciles Napoleon’s tomb and Vizier, the taxidermy horse he rode, are worth checking out.

GETTING THERE: If traveling from the West Coast, great non-stop deals can be had on Norwegian Airlines with fares as low as $800 in Economy and $1,900 Premium (comparable to a domestic First Class) as of Summer 2018.

FRIENDLY ADVICE: Parisians are charming and friendly. Period. But do your part by mastering at least some rudimentary French which can help you open a courteous conversation. Walking is a way of life and enjoying Paris, but Uber is readily available and affordable. Buy the Paris Museum Pass (either 2, 4 or 6 consecutive days) as it covers most major attractions and saves you time. End of August – early September is a great time to go as the tourist season is ending and the weather est toujours magnifique!

— G. Dhalla