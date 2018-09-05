Arts & Culture: Texas Does it Bigger

Did you know the Dallas Arts District is the largest in the country, spanning 68 acres and 19 contiguous blocks? Or that the Fort Worth Cultural District houses six world-class museums?

No wonder they say everything is bigger in Texas. To navigate the hundreds of arts and cultural events taking place in the DFW metroplex on a weekly basis, CEO and founder Sharad Elhence created ARTSonepass, an artificial intelligence-based web app that connects arts enthusiasts and first-time visitors to upcoming cultural events, ranging from plays and musicals to concerts and art exhibits, in their area. Categories on the platform include performing, visual, literary and science and nature.

— Kelly Fine