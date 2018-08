Is it a reflection of our grim times? Runways are now taking a dark mood as designers like Vaquera, Raf Simons, Undercover and Gucci all bring the bloody and macabre in the spotlight. Inspired by classics like Carrie, The Shining, and American Psycho, horror is dominating collections so you can dress like it’s Halloween everyday! Want to look like Spacek in Carrie or Offred in A Handmaid’s Tale? Fear not! Your outfit’s out there…

Vaquera inspired by “A Handmaid’s Tale.”

— Kelly Fine