Kylie Minogue & Jeffrey Sanker Keep White Party in Top Form

In April, more than 30,000 people descended upon Palm Springs for the annual White Party, a 3-day celebration of dance, music and LGBTQ pride which has made its founder, Jeffrey Sanker, “the high priest” of gay parties.

Surpassing expectations year after year is no small feat, but once again, Sanker delighted the fans with headliners that even pulled the most blasé out of hiding. We’re talking of course, about Australian-British pop star, Kylie Minogue who performed at the Sunday T-Dance and gave the crowds both new and nostalgic hits.

In an interview, Sanker said, “Kylie Minogue has been a long-time dream of mine to have at White Party and this dream finally came true. It was a very special moment and an electrifying show. It really was one for the books.”

Saturday’s main event at the Convention Center, transformed the desert into Ice World featuring Erika Jayne, and the closing party took on a Bollywood-style theme called Mantra – once again proving the the Sanker team is always tapping into the zeitgeist and keeping things fresh.

