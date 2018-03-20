Praia Ipanema Hotel: Rio’s Beach Haven

Carnaval may be over and the low season underway, but Rio is never out of style. Last year brought the closure of Leblon’s iconic Marina Palace Hotel for an undisclosed renovation period, which left regulars bereft and hurting for a substitute they can call ‘home.’ While the oceanfront stretching from Leblon to Ipanema delivers many choices, including the always-popular (but to many, exorbitantly priced) Fasano, it’s challenging to find an ideal hotel that offers a prime location, a seasoned, friendly staff and world-class comfort without breaking the bank.

Enter Praia Ipanema Hotel. Located steps from trendy, gay-friendly Posto 9 and the restaurant and bar-laden Rua Farma de Amoedo, this popular hotel also boasts that rarest of amenities in Rio’s oceanfront hotels — a private balcony from which you can enjoy the breathtaking vistas and beach life. The hotel has an intimate, boutique feel with Standard and Superior rooms, as well as Suites offering either partial or full ocean-front views. The staff, including Manager, Rodrigo Martins are seasoned vets who provide that familiar welcome which can be indispensable when traveling.

The penthouse level features an elegant restaurant, Espaço 7Zero6, and also an infinity style pool, both of which offer more breathtaking views of the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagon, Arpoador Beach, Ipanema, Leblon and of course, the iconic Morro Dois Irmãos. One stay and you’re guaranteed to have major saudades.

Praia Ipanema Hotel Av. Vieira Souto, 706 Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro Tel: (5521) 2141-4949 email: front@praiaipanema.com.br

— Ghalib Dhalla