PRECIOUS CARGO: Books & Beauty

TREASURES OF THE MUGHALS AND THE MAHARAJAS: The Al-Thani Collection (Skira) By Amin Jaffrey, Gian Carlo Calza A magnificent book featuring riches from the Mughal period to the present. Over 270 items including jewelry, weapons and historic Indian diamonds have been selected from institutions and private collections to illustrate the exceptional craftsmanship and design from the Indian subcontinent. $70 www.skira.net

ON THE PATHS OF ENLIGHTENMENT (Skira) – The Myth of India in Western Culture 1808-2017 By Elio Schenini et al. The West’s fascination with India has seen the involvement of The Beatles, Schopenhauer, Hesse, Jung and more. This hefty book takes us on an epic journey retracing the history of this seduction which has resulted in groundbreaking cultural and artistic shifts in music, literature, religion, customs, psychology. Featuring more than 600 illustrations. $75 www.skira.net

Sex & Cigarettes (teNeues) By Daniella Midenge Influenced by photographers like Herb Ritts and Peter Lindbergh, Daniella Midenge’s tribute to strong women stands proudly on its own ground in this single volume containing her full catalogue. Whether in color or black and white, the photos are evocative, powerful, and always dramatic. She owns her work, controlling things both behind and in front of the camera, handling even the staging, lighting and makeup herself. $75 www.teNeues.com

ART OF SHAVING Rosemary Hair Shampoo & Conditioner The discriminating modern man’s grooming line has expanded its arsenal impressively in the last couple of years, and this aromatherapy duo is the one of the recent additions that are worth checking out. Essential oils of invigorating rosemary, eucalyptus and tingly peppermint are blended to create the perfect ‘wake-me-up’ scent, so it will be no surprise if the ladies also reach out for it! $24 each www.theartofshaving.com

KORRES WILD ROSE BRIGHTENING OIL A potent little bottle containing rose petals and a precious blend of 94.5% natural ingredients including wild rose oil, Vitamin C, Vitamin A. No parabens, sulfates, pthalates so it’s ideal for all skins types and versatile enough to apply day or night. A few drops go a long way for lasting hydration and a youthful glow. No wonder it was voted ‘Best of Beauty’ by Allure. $54 www.korresusa.com

JUARA COCONUT ILLIPE HAND & NAIL BALM Moisturize your hands while also strengthening nails and cuticles with this rich blend of nourishing coconut, candlenut, and Illipe butter. See a reduction in fine lines, skin plumping and help fade age-spots. 100% vegetarian, free of parabens, sulfates, artificial colorants and chemicals. $20 www.juaraskincare.com

IMAGE SKINCARE Ageless Total Pure Hyaluronic Filler Simply, magic in a bottle. Instant plumping, hydrating, firming and glow-imparting serum packed with 16% hyaluronic acid and apricot essential oil. Paraben-free and versatile enough to be used with other skincare products; although this is the one, you will not want to do without! $58 www.amazon.com