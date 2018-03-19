FLASHBACK: Lighting Up the Night & Nostalgia in Ipanema

FLASHBACK delivers all you need for a memorable night out in one sexy, hip spot. A restaurant, video bar and nightclub, you won’t have to look any further than this Ipanema favorite. The elegant ground floor-level restaurant offers a diverse menu with the most creative cocktails and a sumptuous burger while you enjoy retro videos ranging from Michael Jackson to The Rolling Stones on big screens.

But if you prefer, just feast your eyes on the bar’s centerpiece — a two-story wall of individually lit album covers that are visible from both floors, and which will take you on a trip down memory lane. Go up a flight and you’ll find another lounge and bar replete with a DJ (who actually takes requests!) and a dance floor to show your moves.

Flashback sits a stone’s throw away from the beach, around Posto 9. Whether you’re alone or with a group, the warm and convivial folks (especially Manager, Beth Campos) will make you feel right at home.

Flashback Restaurante Rua Paul Redfern, 33 – Ipanema – RJ (21)2274-7657 http://flashbackrj.com.br/

— Warner Alas