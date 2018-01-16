Review: Aladdin at the Hollywood Pantages is Spectacular!

Aladdin the Musical was a smash on Broadway in 2014 and now audiences in L.A. will finally get to experience its exuberance during the 3-month engagement at the Pantages in Hollywood. Based on the hit Disney animated movie of the same name, there is so much to admire about this musical including the show-stopping performances, dazzling sets and catchy music, that it’s difficult not to gush.

Staring some of the original cast members including the winsome, (hunky) Adam Jacobs as Aladdin, and Michael James Scott as the sassy, schizophrenic, super-caffeinated Genie, the musical delivers all the delights of the movie, and then some. The music, composed by Alan Menken and written by Tim Rice, Howard Ashman and Howard Beguelin is already legendary. The costumes and sets by Bob Crowley and Gregg Barnes are jaw-dropping in their splendor and visual effects; on opening night, palpable gasps erupted in the theatre when the audience was taken into the gilded Cave of Wonders and on a Magic Carpet ride to the sounds of the hit pop duet, “A Whole New World.”

Swashbuckling fight scenes, lavish and exotic dances sequences, and sets imbued with breathtaking glamor and beauty — Aladdin is the best ticket in town and aims to please not just the children, but also the romantic in you.

— GD/WA

Aladdin is playing at the Pantages Theatre, Hollywood through 3/31/2018. Get your tickets here.