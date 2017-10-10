PRECIOUS CARGO: Books & Beauty

BOOKS

STUDIO 54 (Rizzoli) by Ian Schrager Michael Jackson dancing. Photo by Adam Scull. Vincente Minelli and Liza Minelli at Studio 54. Photo: Dustin Pittman.





STUDIO 54 (Rizzoli) by Ian Schrager The iconic disco club that defined an era comes alive again in this sizable memory-capsule by and on the legendary co-founder, Ian Schrager through spectacular photographs (some never before seen) featuring the likes of Mick Jagger, Elizabeth Taylor, Warren Beatty, Diana Ross and Andy Warhol. The More than just nostalgia, this is unfettered access past the velvet rope and into a unique world where celebrities and regulars partied together, epitomizing decadence and most importantly, having fun. $75 www.amazon.com

THE HOUSE OF DIOR: SEVENTY YEARS OF HAUTE COUTURE (National Gallery Of Victoria) by Katie Somerville, Lydia Kamitsis, Danielle Whitfield Large, sleek, sexy – and we’re talking about the book here. A celebration of Dior’s 70th anniversary featuring the works of Christian Dior couture between 1947 and 2017 as depicted in the more than 100 images with designers ranging from John Galliano to Raf Simons and Yves Saint Laurent. A historical and commemorative tome to be treasured by lovers of fashion and design. $75 www.amazon.com

ANCIENT IVORY: Masterpieces of the Assyrian Empire (Thames & Hudson) by Georgina Herrmann Thankfully illegal now, but the beauty of ivory in these ancient carved pieces that were imported into present-day Northern Iraq during the early first millennium is undeniable. More than 350 images bring the works of art to life, preserving in some way what has been destroyed in ongoing conflicts in the region. A priceless record of vanishing treasures. $60 www.amazon.com

LIVING IN STYLE – PARIS (teNeues) by Caroline Sarkozy, Jean-Francois Jaussaud Decorators and Francophiles alike will delight in this beautiful book taking us into swanky homes, apartments and lofts that embody style and luxury, thanks to the sumptuous photography of Jean-Francois Jaussaud. Some ornate, some minimal, the rooms are always visually stunning and accompanied by insightful text. $65 www.amazon.com

INSECTA (teNeues) by Charles Nesbit and Adrienne Nesbit Pesky, chill-inducing insects turn into works of wonder and art in this astonishing book in which, up-close and magnified by 500% or more, a Giant Crane Fly looks like a slender top-model and a Green Bottle Fly looks like an exquisite jade broach. A rare and awe-inspiring look at the tiny, indispensable creatures that we mostly think of as nuisances and whose beauty is often overlooked…until now. $55 www.amazon.com

BEAUTY

DDF AGE-LESS TRIAL / TRAVEL SET (4 PIECE COLLECTION) Take your anti-aging arsenal with you wherever you go or just pick up this handy and convenient kit to sample the efficacy of DDF’s potent products with Glycolic and Pro-Retinol Complex that minimize fine lines and wrinkles, and improves skin’s texture for a youthful look. TSA friendly too! $35 www.Ulta.com

TALIKA Eye Therapy Patch Essential oils of musk, rose, safflower, avocado, wheat germ and karite to reduce inflammation, puffiness and wrinkles while eliminating dark under-eye circles for a fresh, alert look in under 30 minutes! The difference is immediately noticeable and the patches are reusable up to 3 times. Make this your beauty staple! $59 www.dermstore.com

VOTRE VU Vitamin E-Clair Eye Treat A cult-favorite brand, Votre Vu is known for quality products including this dessert-dubbed eye treatment using hyaluronic acids and botanicals to tighten, tone and brighten the skin around the eye. The cool metal applicator tip is a superb touch because it keeps the application free of contamination while boosting circulation. $64 www.votrevu.com