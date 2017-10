Our congratulations to the following writers competing for the prestigious award. The winner will be announced on November 5th.

Elliot Ackerman: Dark at the Crossing



Daniel Alarcón: The King Is Always Above the People: Stories



Charmaine Craig: Miss Burma



Jennifer Egan: Manhattan Beach



Lisa Ko: The Leavers



Min Jin Lee: Pachinko

Carmen Maria Machado: Her Body and Other Parties: Stories



Margaret Wilkerson Sexton: A Kind of Freedom



Jesmyn Ward: Sing, Unburied, Sing

Carol Zoref: Barren Island