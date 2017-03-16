SHAHIDA PARIDES: Breaking Borders at Style Fashion Week L.A.

Los Angeles-based fashion designer, Shahida Parides is an immigrant and a Muslim woman, and she’s proud to celebrate gender and cultural diversity through her luxury resort and ready-to-wear clothing.
She unleashed her colorful Fall/Winter 2017 collection on the runway at Style Fashion Week L.A. on March 10th and the runway was ruled by celebrities including actress and celebrity DJ Caroline D’Amore with her two-year old daughter Isabella Viking, Bollywood actresses Pooja Batra and Kalpana Pandit, transgender model and America’s Next Top Model contestant Quei Tann and actress and Supermodel Angie Everhart.
