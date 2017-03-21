PRECIOUS CARGO: Best of Books

New books that deserve a spot on your nightstand, coffee table, and even kitchen!

DINNER WITH GEORGIA O’KEEFFE by Robyn Lea (Assouline) An intimate encounter with the legendary artist through the personal recipes that O’Keeffe relished. A handsome, spiral-bound book with large, colorful images, and 50 recipes accompanied by handwritten notes that focus on fresh local and traditional ingredients of New Mexico, where the artist lived and created. $50 www.amazon.com

IMPRESSIONS OF PARIS by Cat Seto (Harper Design) A charming little book that’s both a sketch book and travel journal by San Francisco-based artist, author and shop owner, Cat Seto. Over 100 cute illustrations are organized around the four art principles of art: color, pattern, perspective, and rhythm. A gem for Francophiles. $19.99 www.amazon.com

CANNIBALISM A Perfectly Natural History by Bill Schutt (Algonquin Books) Bite into this meaty, astutely researched book about the taboo phenomenon that’s prevalent in nature. Schutt, a research associate at the American Museum of Natural History, debunks myths and attempts to offer accessible insights that tackle everything from the Donner Party to tadpoles and Redback Spiders. $26.95 www.amazon.com

BIOCENTRISM How Life and Consciousness are the Keys to Understanding the True Nature of the Unverse by Robert Lanza, MD with Bob Berman (Benbella) A profound book that will require slow and careful reading, but will blow your mind. Called a “genius” and “renegade thinker”, Lanza uses biology to unlock a viewpoint that is both esoteric and exciting. You’ll never see the world the same way again. $14.95 www.amazon.com

