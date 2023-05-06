Dance music divas lineup at White Party Palm Springs

White Party announced the addition of dance music legends, Robin S, CeCe Peniston, Inaya Day, and Crystal Waters to its star-studded lineup to perform at the T-Dance taking place on May 14th.

“White Party Palm Springs has been home to some of the most iconic performances, featuring renowned artists like Deborah Cox, Kylie Minogue, and Lady Gaga,” says Chris Diamond, Executive Producer of White Party Global. “This year, we are honored to have four legendary house divas grace our stage and create an unforgettable experience for our attendees.”

Robin S captivated the world with heartfelt anthems such as “Show Me Love” and “Luv 4 Luv,” masterfully crafting a mesmerizing collection of dance tunes that embody self-love and unity. CeCe Peniston dazzled audiences across the globe with her melodious harmonies, transcending musical boundaries and charming listeners with unforgettable hits like “Finally” and “We Got a Love Thang.”

“It’s wonderful to see the younger audience being introduced to House Music,” said Robin S. “For the dance and house fans it’s never stopped being popular but to see it cross the Pop Charts with artists like Drake and Beyoncé being inspired by “Show Me Love” has been a blessing.”

Named one of the “Greatest of All Time Club/Dance Artists” by Billboard Magazine, International recording artist, Inaya Day delighted millions of partygoers with her soul-touching performances of club classics, including “Nasty Girl” and “Keep Pushin.” And Crystal Waters captivated generations with her iconic hits such as “Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless)” and “100% Pure Love,” which have become enduring anthems that celebrate self-expression and liberation.