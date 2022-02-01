PRECIOUS CARGO: Books, Vinyl & More

BOOKS

Bruce Gilden: Cherry Blossom By Bruce Gilden (Thames & Hudson) There are no cherry blossoms or any kind of edenic photos in this book; on the contrary, this collection of Gilden’s classics from the Go series, as well as 34 previously unpublished photographs are the exact opposite — raw, dark and unflinching images from the Japan we rarely see, including teenage gangs, members of the Yakuza, ageing geishas, and even the homeless. $60 http://www.amazon.com

BVLGARI Magnifica – The Power Women Hold By Tina Leung et. al. (Rizzoli) is a glittering ode to women as depicted through the most valuable high jewellery collection that the Roman designer has ever produced in its 137 years. History, culture, design and precious gemstones are wrapped into every one of the mesmerizing pieces like the Monete Weave choker — the fusion of a classic antique bronze coin of the Roman Emperor Nero and the modernity of a Zaha Hadid’s architecture. $95 http://www.amazon.com

BRIDGET RILEY: Working Drawings By Bridget Riley et. al. (Thames & Hudson) A hefty and in-depth retrospective of one of the world’s foremost abstract painters to accompany the new solo show and touring exhibition this year. The book includes more than 150 drawings as well as color analyses, notations, studies, even selected childhood drawings — giving us an unprecedented look into the creative process and growth of the artist. $60 http://www.amazon.com

NUNO Visionary Japanese Textiles By Reiko Sudo (Thames & Hudson) is the first comprehensive volume on the work of the legendary textile company founded in 1984, which combines traditional and cutting edge technologies, and integrates disparate elements like paper, feathers, and aluminium to create unique textiles. Packed hundreds of illustrations as well as essays by the likes of Haruki Murakami. $75 http://www.amazon.com

THE TAROT A Collection of Secret Wisdom from Tarot’s Mystical Origins By Arthur Edward Waite, et. al. (St. Martin’s Essentials) A massive tome and ultimate guide to the mysteries of the tarot as explained through the texts — some well known, others out-of-print and impossible to access — by some of the most noted tarot scholars from the 19th and 20th century. While the focus of the book is the tarot, it also weaves in invaluable esoteric insight into astrology, numerology and mythology, making this an essential compendium to all practitioners and fans of the timeless art. $45 http://www.amazon.com

PERSIAN NIGHTS: Amazing Boutique Hotels & Guest Houses in Iran By Thomas Wegmann (teNeues) Overcome any nervousness of traveling to this cradle of civilization, and you’ll be rewarded by renowned Iranian hospitality in the most breathtaking surroundings. Featuring 16 gorgeous hotels and inns, Wegmann’s book is as much an essential travel resource as it is a study of architecture and design ranging from the traditional to the modern, and always stunning. $55 www.teNeues.com

VINYL

SARAH VAUGHAN Live at The Berlin Philharmonie 1969 Lost Recordings 2LP If you’re lucky enough to still get your hands on this limited edition, you’ll be one of the few to enjoy Sassy at her very best, when she was just a 45-year-old and performed at the Berlin Philharmonic in 1969. The rare recordings are put through a rigorous restoration process called Phoenix Mastering and made available in very small, numbered batches of 180 gram vinyl. This issue limited to only 2,000 copies worldwide. Prices vary. www.thelostrecordings.com

MINACELENTANO

MINACELENTANO The Complete Recordings Mina is Italy’s national treasure, a legendary chanteuse whose music straddles many genres including rock, pop, and jazz. Her collaboration with Adriano Celentano, Italy’s other superstar, yielded two platinum certifications and became one of the biggest selling albums of all time. This delightful collection is dedicated to the twenty-fifth anniversary of their first joint album and presented in a various deluxe vinyl formats, including this 2-disc clear OR black vinyl set. $39 http://www.amazon.com

UNFORGOTTEN By Michael Price (Music on Vinyl) Emmy-winning composer, Price’s melancholy, melodious score to the dark BAFTA-winning crime series is nothing less than a masterpiece, and there couldn’t be a more worthy contender for a sumptuous vinyl release. Distilled here are selections from the show’s four seasons, presented in a limited edition of only 1,000 numbered copies on crystal clear 180 gram audiophile vinyl. Solidly consistent, this is one soundtrack in which you can immerse yourself without any skips or breaking the mood. A must-have! About $45

THE END OF THE AFFAIR By Michael Nyman (Music on Vinyl) Moody piano and lush strings make this one of Nyman’s more evocative scores. The movie, directed by Neil Jordan, starring Ralph Fiennes and Julianne Moore, and based on a semi-autobiographical novel by Graham Greene was a tone poem of infidelity and betrayal, and Nyman’s music captured these emotion perfectly, especially in tracks like The First Time, thanks to Alexander Balanescu’s violin, and Jealous of the Rain. Available in a limited edition of only 1,000 numbered copies on 180 gram flaming orange colored vinyl. About $40

MORE…

Rare Lumiere Candles

RARELUMIERE Luxury Candles Light up the romance this Valentine’s Day with beautifully packaged candles from female-founded company. Pick an exotic scent like Tangier (notes of peppercorn, vetiver, amber, orange blossom, bergamot, mandarin, and gardenia) or floral Notting Hills (our favorite, with notes of English roses, sweet currants, patchouli, and green thorn). All candles are handcrafted and poured in the U.S.A. with 55 hours of burning time, and 100% cotton wicks. $39 www.rarelumiere.com

Tequila Casa del Sol

CASA DEL SOL Tequila Actor-activist, Eva Longoria’s premium Blanco tequila is all about delivering the pure essence of agave with hints of mint, spice, and caramel green apple. Part of a a line of luxury sipping tequilas made with agave grown in the Altos de Jalisco region of Mexico, distilled multiple times, first in stainless steel and then in copper stills to reduce harshness and remove any natural impurities. $59.99 www.casadelsol.com