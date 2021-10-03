PRECIOUS CARGO: Books & Vinyl

VINYL

THE CHRONICLES OF NARNIA – The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader By David Arnold There’s a little bit here for every kind of listener; the swashbuckling, action themes, and also the emotionally sweeping ones, both buoyed by grand orchestra and chorales. In tracks like Market Force Arnold reminds us of his Bond music whereas in Time to Go Home he pokes our hearts. Presented here in a limited edition of only 750 numbered transparent blue 180 gram vinyl. About $40

FOUR ALICE COMEDIES By Paul Dessau, Hanes E. Zimmer Bring the classic 20’s sound to your turntable. Disney’s live action/shorts centered on a little girl called Alice, of which there were more than 50, get the respect they deserve in this limited edition of only 500 numbered bubble gum pink 180 gram vinyl. The whimsical music was composed by Paul Dessau, a prolific German composer best known for his collaborations with Bertolt Brecht. About $35.

A Suitable Boy By Alex Heffes with Anoushka Shankar (Silva Screen)

A SUITABLE BOY By Alex Heffes with Anoushka Shankar Alex Heffes (The Last King of Scotland, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Roots) collaborated with sitar player, Anoushka Shankar to create this lavish soundtrack for Mira Nair’s TV series, but it also succeeds as a stunningly beautiful piece of work to enjoy independently of the show. Tracks like Holi and I Can Make Any Shoe evoke the cultural richness and exuberance of India while You Too Will Marry a Boy I Choose, Farewell to Rashid, and the namesake A Suitable Boy push all the emotional buttons with their poignancy; then there are the gorgeous ghazals by sufi singer Kavita Seth. A Record Store Day special, it’s presented in a limited Jasmine & Fuchsia coloured vinyl of only 1,200 numbered copies. About $35 www.silvascreen.com

Barbra Streisand “Release Me 2”

BARBRA STREISAND Release Me 2 (Target Exclusive Edition) Why this edition? Because one can never get enough of Babs, and in this limited edition from Target, you get one bonus song — When The Lovin’ Goes Out of the Lovin’ (1984) — which is arguably one of the best tracks in the album already boasting some winners like Once You’ve Been in Love, Sweet Forgiveness, and You Light Up My Life. $22.99 www.target.com

BOOKS

Timeless Paris: Ateliers Emporiums Savoir Faire By Marin Montagut et al (Rizzoli)

Timeless Paris: Ateliers Emporiums Savoir Faire By Marin Montagut et al (Rizzoli)

Timeless Paris: Ateliers Emporiums Savoir Faire By Marin Montagut et al (Rizzoli)



TIMELESS PARIS (Flammarion) Get lost in the hidden, artisanal world of Paris that’s been serving connoisseurs with the finest goods continuously for decades, or even centuries. In this charming book, artist and designer, Marin Montagut opens the door to twenty of his favorite quintessentially Parisian locations, which appear untouched by time and supply everything from furniture to artist supplies, books, bath products, and our favorite, “Products of Yesteryear.” We’re enamored with the vintage feel of this book, everything from sturdy matt pages, to the typesetting and illustrations. Next time, maybe you’ll consider skipping the Eiffel Tower, and visit Deyrolle, a cabinet of curiosities that’s been captivating people since the 1800’s. $40 www.amazon.com

LED ZEPPELIN VINYL: The Essential Collection By Ross Halfin (Reel Art Press) Vinyl has stormed back from a slumber, and what better way to celebrate the repertoire of the legendary band than to take a journey through their albums? Featured here are more than 300 of some of the most unique and interesting variations of the artwork and colored vinyl, including regional variations and rarities as documented by Halfin, a veteran music industry photographer. Mind boggling when you consider that Led Zeppelin released only 8 studio albums and no singles during the span of their 12-year career. $59.95 www.amazon.com

Damien Hirst in studio, 2019 © Damien Hirst and Science Ltd. All rights reserved, DACS 2021

Hirst – Cherry Blossoms (Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain, Paris)

View from Damien Hirst’s StudioPhotograph by Prudence Cuming Associates. ©Damien Hirst and Science Ltd. All rights reserved, DACS 2021



Damien Hirst: Cherry Blossoms By Daniel Hirst et al (Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain, Paris) This large-format presentation of Hirst’s cherry blossoms features full color versions of 107 new works and 18 gatefold spreads to treat you to the spectacular, and what the artist has somewhat self-deprecatingly described as his “garish, messy and fragile” flowers. Paintings like “Wonderful World Blossom” and diptychs like “Renewal Blossom” are presented in all their elating bursts of glory, but we also love photographs of Hirst’s studio and his accoutrements, which are no less mesmerizing, and the accompanying 4 unbiased essays from art critics. $65 www.amazon.com

THE ART & CRAFT OF GARDEN MAKING By Thomas H. Mawson & E. Prentice Mawson (Bokförlaget Stolpe) British garden designer, landscape architect and town planner, Thomas H. Mawson’s classic go-to guide for gardening from 1900 has been lovingly reproduced in this luxurious facsimile bound in cloth, gold detailing and edenic color illustrations. Not just a stunning art piece in itself, the book is also a timeless and invaluable tool for professionals and hobbyists, addressing numerous concerns like “The Choice of a Site and Its Treatment” and “Flower Gardens, Beds, and Borders.” $90 www.amazon.com

Lygia Clark in her studio, Rio de Janeiro, circa 1950. Courtesy of “The World of Lygia Clark” Cultural Association



Liubov Popova, design textile, 1924-25. Photo Collection André Sarabyanov, Moscou

Monir Farmanfarmaian at work in her studio, Heptagon Star, Tehran, 1975. Photo courtesy of the Estate of Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian

Women in Abstraction By Christine Macel, Karolina Ziebinska-Lewandowska (Thames & Hudson) Published to accompany the major exhibition, Elles font l’abstraction at the Centre Pompidou in Paris and the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, this is a groundbreaking celebration of more than a 100 “women in abstraction.” The incisive essays and 350 color illustrations help us explore the extraordinary contributions made artists like Hilma af Klint, Monir Farmanfarmaian, and Huguette Caland in the field of abstract art including painting, sculpture, dance, applied arts, film, photography, and performing arts. $65 www.amazon.com

THE MONOCLE BOOK OF ITALY By Tyler Brûlé, Joe Pickard, Andrew Tuck (Thames & Hudson) The immensely successful Monocle series turns its eye on the design, architecture, culture, food, fashion, and even current affairs of Italy. A handsomely illustrated book featuring specially commissioned photography in Rome, Milan, Sicily, and more. Part guidebook, part cultural commentary, it’s a must-have for all those who love La Dolce Vita. $65 www.amazon.com









YVES BEHAR : Designing Ideas By Yves Behar (Thames & Hudson) This hefty and impressive first monograph by design entrepreneur, Yves Behar spans about 20 years of his work at his San Francisco-based firm, fuseproject, which designs with a focus on social impact initiatives. Behar’s imagination — whether smart home technology, A.I. and robotics, health and wellness, sustainability, or environments — knows no bounds, and his sometimes surreal, but always elegant concepts fill one with awe and hope for now and the future. It’s no wonder his clients include Samsung, Jawbone, BMW and Swarovski. More than 700 color illustrations, and accompanied by insightful interviews conducted by Adam Fisher. $85 www.amazon.com

Dazed: 30 Years Confused: The Covers That Launched A Movement By Katie Grand, Jefferson Hack et al. (Rizzoli) Since its inception nearly 30 years ago in London, Dazed has set the tone for the zeitgeist, always pushing the boundaries with independent fashion, music, art, film, and more. This celebration of its most memorable magazine covers features 200 color photographs and contributions by the likes of Bjork, Iris Apfel, and Vivienne Westwood, taking us on a journey from the 90’s up till today. $75 www.amazon.com

Musee Picasso Paris edited by Anne Baldassari (Flammarion)

Musee Picasso Paris edited by Anne Baldassari (Flammarion)



Musee Picasso Paris edited by Anne Baldassari (Flammarion)

Musée Picasso Paris edited by Anne Baldassari (Flammarion) A compact, but formidable homage to the master’s art chronologically exploring the ten phases of his journey from 1901 to 1972. It features 360 specially commissioned photographs of his his greatest works, and is edited by Anne Baldassari, the former president of The Musée Picasso Paris, which houses the most impressive collection of the artist’s works ever assembled. While primarily focusing on Picasso’s paintings, the book also delves into his sculptures, ceramics, photography, drawings, and etchings, making this a fantastic book not just Picasso fans, but also the newbie who erroneously relates the artist only to cubism. $40 www.amazon.com