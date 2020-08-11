It’s Officially Kamala Harris!

Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden has finally picked California Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate.

Kamala was born in Oakland in 1964 to immigrant parents from India and Jamaica and raised in Berkeley. Harris went on to become the first African American and first woman to serve as California Attorney General. In 2017, she became the first South Asian American senator in history and only the second Black woman to serve in the Senate. And now, if elected in November, Harris would become the first woman and first African American, first South Asian to serve in the role of VP. That’s a lot of firsts, and we couldn’t be more excited!