PRECIOUS CARGO: Beauty & Books

Don’t let the quarantine get you down…There are plenty of good books and beauty products to keep you occupied and looking good…

LA PRAIRIE WHITE CAVIAR Eye Extraordinaire Potent, luxurious, effective; this premiere eye cream provides a powerhouse of benefits including restoring firmness, soothing out shadows, reducing the appearance of brown spots, and providing ample moisture. As if the benefits weren’t sufficient, even the application experience is elegant and captivating, thanks to the cooling ceramic pearl wand which provides a gentle, de-puffing massage for the close to miraculous results. As with all La Prairie products, a little of it goes a long way! $550 www.laprairie.com

SENSAI The Ultimate Cream Frequently topping the “best” lists, this luxurious and rich Japanese moisturizer from Kanebo attributes it strength to the properties of Koishimaru silk and their proprietary Sakura Eternal Complex. It aims to repair the genetic damage caused by environmental factors to reveal a firmer, more luminous complexion. About $600 www.sensai.com

SIB-LINGS CANDLE KITS Throw out the throw-away culture, and get environmentally responsible! Now you can melt, pour, and enjoy one of 8 scented or unscented candles while reusing your favorite vessel, thereby reducing waste. All you will need is a microwave, a vessel, and a few creative minutes. The rest is provided in a simple package. So gather your loved ones and make quarantine time more fragrant and exciting! Fragrance choices include such combinations as Cucumber, Jasmine, Fresh Greens, and Cardamom, Sandalwood, Vanilla. $22 www.siblings.co

Africa State of Mind (Thames & Hudson) Africa State of Mind (Thames & Hudson) Africa State of Mind (Thames & Hudson) Africa State of Mind (Thames & Hudson)

Africa State of Mind: Contemporary Photography Reimagines a Continent By Ekwon Eshun (Thames & Hudson) More than 300 of the most evocative and stunningly beautiful photos fill this timely collection introducing us to photographers exploring “Africanness” in four thematic sections — “Hybrid Cities,” “Inner Landscapes,” “Zones of Freedom,” and “”Myth and Memory.” We only wish it came in a large format edition, because these images deserve a presentation as sprawling as their beauty and scope. $32.99 www.amazon.com

KRINK By Craig Costello (Rizzoli) KRINK By Craig Costello (Rizzoli) KRINK By Craig Costello (Rizzoli)

KRINK New York City: Graffiti, Art, and Invention By Craig Costello et. al (Rizzoli) You may already be familiar with Costello’s signature KR graffiti tag, and his collaborations with Nike, Coach, Monclear, Marc Jacobs, and Levi Strauss & Co. This book is an impressive compilation of the artist and fashion collaborator’s work from around the world including street graffiti, installations, product branding, and fashion. $60 www.amazon.com

POOLS By Lou Stoppard (Rizzoli) POOLS By Lou Stoppard (Rizzoli) POOLS By Lou Stoppard (Rizzoli)

Pools: Lounging, Diving, Floating, Dreaming: Picturing Life at the Swimming Pool By Lou Stoppard, Leanne Shapton (Rizzoli) Dive into a tribute to the swimming pool — symbol of luxury, sport, leisure, and seduction. The sleek , flexibound book is divided into themes like Glamor, Architecture, Freedom, and Meditation as captured by photographers from around the world including Martin Parr, Martine Franck, Diana Markosian, Glen Luchford, and Nick Knight. $65 www.amazon.com

Early Islamic Textiles From Along The Silk Road (Thames & Hudson) New Map France By Herbert Ypma (Thames & Hudson)

New Map France: Unforgettable Experiences for the Discerning Traveler By Herbert Ypma (Thames & Hudson) Think of the New Map series as your personal concierge. The France edition recommends more than 90 experiences and tips from unique places to stay and the best spots for authentic cuisine to must-sees and quirky on-offs. Explore Rodin’s Sculpture Garden, or take an epic Ski Safari, or swim in a secret fjord. Find the best, most unique experiences whether you’re in Normandy or Brittany or Paris. The possibilities are endless. Packed with 500 color illustrations. $39.95 www.amazon.com

Early Islamic Textiles from Along the Silk Road: The al-Sabah Collection, Kuwait By Friedrich Spuhler (Thames & Hudson) A rare glimpse into a largely unpublished collection of ancient textiles created in Islamic lands from around the 9th to the 15th centuries, and traded along the legendary Silk Road. Converse through time with the artisans, merchants, pilgrims, and traveler of a bygone era as you marvel through the 500 stunning illustrations. $95 www.amazon.com

Paris By Paul Almasy (teNeues) Photo © Paul Almasy / akg-images Paris By Paul Almasy (teNeues) Photo © Paul Almasy / akg-images Paris By Paul Almasy (teNeues) Photo © Paul Almasy / akg-images

PARIS By Paul Almasy (teNeues) A compact book filled with classic black and white photographs of post-war Paris with all its quotidian, but no less chic allure. The Hungarian photographer who made Paris his hometown explored its alleys, avenues, and after-hours bars to capture timeless images like a couple locked in a kiss, a group of boys leaning over to peer into the Seine, and metro passengers in transit. $35 www.teNeues.com

NEW FICTION: MEXICAN GOTHIC By Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Random House) Happy Birthday! After receiving a frantic letter from her newly-wed cousin begging for someone to save her from a mysterious doom, Noemí Taboada heads to High Place, a distant house in the Mexican countryside. THE DILEMMA By B.A. Paris (St. Martin’s) A woman’s birthday party takes a dark turn in a poignant, heart-stopping new novel from the reigning queen of suspense, NYT and USA Today bestselling author of Behind Closed Doors, The Breakdown, and Bring Me Back. THE SECRETS WE KEPT By Lara Prescott (Knopf) At the height of the Cold War, Irina, a young Russian-American secretary, is plucked from the CIA typing pool and given the assignment of a lifetime. Her mission: to help smuggle Doctor Zhivago into the USSR, where it is banned. DUTY AND DESIRE By Anju Gattani (Independent) Sheetal Prasad is forced to forsake the man she loves and marry a playboy millionaire while the citizens of Raigun, India, watch in envy. On her wedding night, however, she quickly learns that the stranger she married is far from the fairytale prince others think, and the family harbors dangerous secrets. www.amazon.com