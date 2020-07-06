Ciao, Maestro – RIP Ennio Morricone

Prolific film composer Ennio Morricone who gave us such iconic film scores as The Mission and The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, has died at age 91. Morricone composed over 500 film and TV scores over a period of more than 50 years. He was nominated for an Oscar for Days of Heaven, The Mission, The Untouchables, Bugsy, Malena, and The Hateful Eight, for which he won the 2016 Oscar for Best Original Music Score.

According to Variety, the composer passed away in a clinic in Rome on early Monday morning. His lawyer, Giorgio Asumma, related that Morricone was at the clinic following a fall which caused a hip fracture. In the immediate wake of Morricone’s passing, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tweeted “We will always remember, with infinite gratitude, the artistic genius of the Maestro #EnnioMorricone. It made us dream, feel excited, reflect, writing memorable notes that will remain indelible in the history of music and cinema.”

–KF