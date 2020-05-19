The Virtual Traveler: Take a Free Tour of Famous Museums

Indulge your wanderlust from the comfort of your home, and take advantage of free museum tours around the world! No crowds, and no social distancing or tickets required. Just click on the venue…

Sistine Chapel: Italy may have come to a standstill during the lockdown, but you can still experience the glory of the chapel including its famous ceiling and The Last Judgment by the the one and only Michelangelo.

British Museum: The world’s oldest national public museum is another space that has partnered with Google Arts & Culture has partnered up with the world’s oldest public museum where you can see such legendary things as the Rosetta Stone, the Parthenon sculptures and Egyptian antiquities.

Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History: Go room-to-room and explore current exhibits like Eternal Life in Ancient Egypt, the Butterfly Pavilion, the David H. Koch Hall of Fossils.

Guggenheim Museum: Another partnership with Google Arts & Culture gives you VR access to the museum’s entire contemporary arts collection including works by Rashid Johnson, Catherine Opie, Lee Bul, as well as the museum’s stunning architecture.

The Louvre: It’s considered the world’s most visited museum, and now you can see why. Take a virtual tour of its renowned Egyptian antiquities collection, get up-close with Venus de Milo, or get into a staring match with Mona.

— KF