PRECIOUS CARGO: Books, Vinyl & More

BOOKS

THE REPUBLIC OF ARABIC LETTERS: Islam and the European Enlightenment By Alexander Bevilacqua (Belknap Press): In the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries, a pioneering community of Western scholars laid the groundwork for the modern understanding of Islamic civilization. They produced the first accurate translation of the Qur’an, mapped Islamic arts and sciences, and wrote Muslim history using Arabic sources. The Republic of Arabic Letters is the first account of this riveting lost period of cultural exchange, revealing the profound influence of Catholic and Protestant intellectuals on the Enlightenment understanding of Islam. $21.95 www.amazon.com

EMPEROR WHO NEVER WAS: Dara Shukoh in Mughal India By Supriya Gandhi (Harvard University Press) Gandhi, a historian of Mughal India, and recipient of fellowships from the Fulbright and Mellon foundations, gives us a dramatic and rich biography of the eldest son of Emperor Shah Jahan who was murdered by his younger son, Aurangzeb. A thought-provoking book making us wonder what India’s trajectory would have been had the Sufi-minded Dara instead of the bigot, Aurangzeb ascended the throne. $29.95 www.amazon.com

LAMBORGHINI Where Why Who When What By Antonio Ghini (Rizzoli)

LAMBORGHINI Where Why Who When What By Antonio Ghini (Rizzoli) Enjoy the complete collection of the coveted Italian luxury car from 1963 to the present day. Packed with stunning photos that include archival images, technical information, and insights into prominent designers like Filippo Perini, Walter de Silva, and Marcello Gandini. $85 www.amazon.com

YVES SAINT LAURENT By Roxanne Lowit (Thames & Hudson) Photographer, Roxanne Lowit’s enduring professional relationship with the legendary designer gave her unparalleled access to his world. This is a compact version of her personal photographic history of Laurent from their first meeting in 1978 to his last show in 2002. Includes 200 illustrations and contributions from YSL’s muses and admirers, including Catherine Deneuve, Betty Catroux, Lucie de la Falaise, Pat Cleveland, and Valerie Steele. $34.95 www.amazon.com

TROY Myth and Reality By Alexandra Villing et al. (Thames & Hudson) The epic account of Troy has captured the imagination since it was first recounted by Homer and Virgil. This handsome book, commemorating a major exhibition at the British Museum, tells the story from a contemporary lens, examining a cornucopia of classical objects, manuscripts, sculptures, paintings, prints, to bring the narrative back to life like never before. $60 www.amazon.com

VINYL

THE TWO POPES – Music from the Netflix Film By Bryce Dessner (Music on Vinyl) Another gorgeous release from MOV, Netherland’s specialty vinyl house. We are always excited when the music can be enjoyed independent of the movie, and The National’s Bryce Dessner does not disappoint with an intimate, contemplative score that weaves guitar and orchestra with with folk music, and features a song by Argentine legend, Mercedes Sosa. Limited edition of 1000 individually numbered copies on solid white vinyl. Prices vary. www.amazon.com

ARETHA NOW By Aretha Franklin (Vinyl Me, Please) Aretha demonstrates her ability to sing anything and everything. This is an evolved and effortless-sounding showcase of her range and versatility. AAA remastered from the original tapes. $34 www.vinylmeplease.com

MOMMIE DEAREST (Music from the Motion Picture) By Henry Mancini (FYE Exclusive Lipstick Red Vinyl) Mancini’s elegant score available for the first time ever in vinyl! Fashioned to recreate the classic film themes from ’40s and ’50s dramas by such composers as Bernard Herrmann, Alex North, and Elmer Bernstein, Mancini’s work is a model of restraint, balancing passion and pathos while commenting and adding texture to the emotional extremes being displayed on screen. This super rare FYE edition comes red lipstick vinyl and is designed with a gorgeous gatefold cover featuring production stills. Limited edition of 300 copies. $24.99 www.fye.com

SHE WORKS HARD FOR THE MONEY By Donna Summer (LMLR) One time pressing of only 1,000 units worldwide on translucent yellow vinyl. Includes the hit title track as well as the power ballad Love Has. Mind of Its Own, and the catchy, Unconditional Love featuring Musical Youth. $23.99 www.amazon.com

RAISE THE SPIRITS

LO-FI BRAND APERITIFS Gentian Amaro GRAND BRULOT

Stock up the bar with these two specialty spirits that are sure to spruce up your mixology or even enjoy on their own. LO-FI Brand Apertif’s Gentian Amaro ($26.99 www.lofiapertifs.com) is kissed with sweet citrus fruit with hints of ginger, exotic flowers – especially rose – and spices, and supported by a framework of cinchona bark and bitter root extracts. Grand Brulot VSOP Cognac Café ($42.99 www.grandbrulot.com) is a cognac like no other! The finest ‘eaux de vie’ from a blend of Ugni Blanc & Colombard grapes from its single-estate is crafted into an elegant 80 proof VSOP Cognac that’s aged for 4-5 years then combined with 100% Robusta Ecuadorian coffee bean essence. The final product, with its equivalent of one shot of espresso per serving, is sublime! Get ready to savor aromas of vanilla, bitter orange, chocolate, and, of course, coffee.

BEAUTY

LA ROCHE-POSAY Pure Vitamin C 10 Serum NATUROPATHICA Sweet Cherry Polishing Lip Scrub / Conditioning Lip Butter Duo

LA ROCHE-POSAY Pure Vitamin C 10 Serum You can feel your skin thanking you the moment you apply this to your skin. This anti-aging vitamin c face and neck serum leaves skin more radiant, softer, and hydrated. Wrinkles look visibly reduced and skin texture and tone appear even and refined. Combines concentrated 10% pure vitamin c, salicylic acid and neurosensine for optimal effectiveness while also being suitable for sensitive skin. ($39.99 www.laroche-posay.us) NATUROPATHICA Sweet Cherry Polishing Lip Scrub / Conditioning Lip Butter Duo You may not be kissing someone for a while, but why not get those lips in shape for when the quarantine ends? This duo sweeps away flaky skin and deeply conditions with powerful ingredients like cherry puree, pomegranate, and AHAs for fuller, softer, smoother lips. ($42 for the set www.naturopathica.com)